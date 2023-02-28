John Stamos and The Beach Boys Have Performed Together Many Times, But They’re Taking it to a New Level

The Beach Boys and actor John Stamos have a long history together.

The Beach Boys became synonymous with the 1960s California youth culture. Their songs about surfing, cars, and romance made them one of America’s most successful rock and roll bands.

Stamos rose to fame in the ’90s as Uncle Jesse on the hit sitcom Full House. He has gone on to appear in many TV series and films throughout the years.

The Beach Boys and Stamos may not have seemed to be a match made in heaven, but they were.

How did John Stamos meet The Beach Boys?

The Full House actor told Kelly Clarkson that he first came in contact with the band when he attended one of their concerts during his days as Blackie Parrish on General Hospital.

Fans recognized the soap star and then chased him backstage. It was there that he met Mike Love and the other band members.

“The show was over; they were still going to do the encore,” he recalled. “And these cheerleaders chased me and Mike Love turns to my friend and says, ‘Who’s that?’ And he says, ‘That’s John Stamos; he’s on General Hospital and always has girls chasing him.’ And Mike Love, without missing a beat, says, ‘Get him onstage.'”

And they did.

What is John Stamos and The Beach Boys’ latest endeavor?

The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise will be setting sail March 3-8. It will travel aboard Norwegian Pearl from Miami, Florida to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Stamos will offer a meet and greet and photo op on board for anyone who pre-orders his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.

In 1988, Stamos played the steel drums and congas on The Beach Boys’ hit “Kokomo.” Then the band made a special appearance on Full House, where the whole cast got onstage with the band. The Beach Boys also wrote the song “Forever” that Uncle Jesse sang to Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) at their wedding.

John Stamos and Mike Love of The Beach Boys

Since then, he has played with the band often, including a 2010 appearance on Dancing with the Stars, and in 2021, they all performed at CNN’s The Fourth in America Special.

He recently joined the group for a special Christmas concert at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York City.

“We need safe entertainment. We need a home-cooked meal. That’s what this is. Beach Boys is a home-cooked meal with a side of Full House,” he told TODAY.com about the concert.

What have John Stamos and The Beach Boys said about each other?

The band and the Fuller House actor have a definite mutual admiration.

“I never forget how lucky I am. I never forget to say how grateful I am,” Stamos told Today. “I never forget to thank them over and over again. They’ll say, ‘No, thank you, you did this …’ I’ve done nothing.”

He went to on say, “When someone comes up to me and says, ‘I got turned on to the Beach Boys because of you and Full House,’ that makes me so happy.”

The love goes both ways. Mike Love told Rolling Stone, “He’s really a great guy and he’s got a great family. He asked me if I’d be involved in his wedding. I pronounced them man and wife, can you believe that?”

He also spoke about his friend’s support of the song he wrote during the pandemic. “So it’s been a really nice relationship and couldn’t be more more grateful to John and his support and help on ‘This Too Shall Pass.'”