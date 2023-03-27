‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Reveals 1 of His Big Fears

Keanu Reeves has become one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. From his charitable donations to his humble attitude, Reeves has shown time and again that he is a genuinely nice person who cares about others. However, despite all this success, he is still afraid of failure. Let’s take a look at Reeves’s career and what makes him afraid of failure.

Keanu Reeves has been a Hollywood staple for years

Keanu Reeves attends the premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4” I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Reeves has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades and has starred in some of the most iconic movies of all time. From his breakout role as Ted Logan in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure to his current portrayal of John Wick, he has proven time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

Additionally, Reeves is a bit fearless when it comes to his stunts. Reeves is known for doing as many of his own action scenes as possible. When he was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Reeves revealed that, while filming The Matrix: Resurrections, he jumped off a building “around 19, 20 times” in order to get the shot right. He estimated that the building was around 46 stories high.

The actor is quick to correct someone when they say he does his own stunts. He will say that he does the action and the stuntmen do the really dangerous scenes. However, Reeves is only human. He does have one fear, and that is failure.

The actor reveals what he’s really afraid of

During an interview with ET Canada, Reeves revealed that he is afraid of failure. He said, “I am afraid of failure, especially with John Wick. The director, Chad Stahelski, has such a high bar and such a vision and I don’t want to let him down.”

It’s hard to imagine that a man who does his own action scenes would be afraid of anything, but fear of failure is something that a lot of people can relate to. In the end, Reeves really has nothing to worry about. He has turned in many stellar performances, and there is no reason to believe that his performance in the latest installment of the franchise is going to be any different.

Keanu Reeves stars in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

The John Wick series follows the story of John Wick, a retired hitman. He picks his gun back up in the first film to seek revenge against the men who killed his puppy, a gift from his recently deceased wife.

John Wick, played by Reeves, takes on his most dangerous enemies yet in the fourth installment of the franchise. With an ever-increasing price on his head, Wick takes goes global in his fight against the High Table as takes on the most dangerous people in the underworld. Joining Reeves in the film are Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, and Ian McShane.

Reeves is beloved by fans as well as Hollywood for his sensitive and humble nature. He has consistently shown the world how humble and grateful he is to be in the position he finds himself. As for his fear of failure, one can only imagine that it is simply his humble nature that keeps his grounded enough to admit his fear and continue to strive for improvement with each role he takes on.