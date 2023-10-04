Johnny Depp helped mediate a situation between Patricia Arquette and another crew member on ‘Ed Wood’ who might have been upset with Depp’s and Arquette’s marriage scene.

Johnny Depp teamed up with Emmy winner Patricia Arquette for the 1994 feature Ed Wood. There came a point during filming where Depp’s co-star was being targeted by someone on set. So, Depp decided to step in.

Johnny Depp helped Patricia Arquette with a volatile co-worker in ‘Ed Wood’

Patricia Arquette | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Arquette played Depp’s husband in the 1994 movie Ed Wood. The feature was Tim Burton’s biographical film about an eccentric director’s relationship with Hollywood. Although it may have been the first time Arquette and Depp worked together, it wasn’t the first time they met. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Arquette revealed she’d known Depp since they were kids. However, nothing romantic ever sparked between them.

“We were never romantically involved, and I’d known Johnny since I was 17—auditioning for parts, and trying to come up together. The first time I remember hanging out with him was at the parking lot of Canter’s drinking beers, and then we went over to the supermarket and I remember him pushing me around in a shopping cart, and I had a little strainer on my head,” Arquette said.

The two seemed to get along well enough on the set of Burton’s flick. But Arquette did recall a moment where one of her co-workers was giving her a hard time. On Arquette’s first day on Ed Wood, she seemed to upset an extra after a marriage scene she did with Depp.

“Between takes she would turn to me and say, ‘I’m going to kill myself because of you.’ Then they’d say, ‘Rolling!’ and she’d stop. I was in a very perilous mental state with this constant mental assault,” she said.

But the Public Enemies star noticed the interaction and stepped in.

“Johnny went up to her and said, ‘Hey, listen, she hasn’t done anything to you, you have no right to spew that stuff out at her.’ He was very chivalrous. He has a really calming effect on people. He completely stabilized her insanity,” he said.

What Patricia Arquette thought about Johnny Depp’s trial with Amber Heard

Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard caught a lot of attention during their trial. Many even took sides in the process, although the majority seemed to favor Depp over Heard. In an interview with The New Yorker, Arquette shared that she was very much aware of the trial. But she didn’t take any sides. To her, the courtroom drama between Depp and Heard highlighted a much greater issue.

“I don’t really know Johnny. We haven’t really kept up through the years or anything. I feel like we’re at an inflection point right now, where we, as a species, could grow or not. There’s a reason they say in Alcoholics Anonymous that your life becomes unmanageable,” she said. “If you look at drug and alcohol addiction, you could find millions of couples having very chaotic relationships, and that’s what we’re not talking about here.”

Although Arquette had some history with Depp, she didn’t think aligning herself with him or his ex-wife was what mattered.

“People are trying to choose who’s right and who’s wrong and who’s good and who’s bad. This is a big American problem, and, as long as we keep acting like [it’s a matter of] this personality or that personality, I don’t think we’re going to grow as a species,” she added.

Have Johnny Depp and Patricia Arquette done any other films together?

Depp and Arquette have both enjoyed solid careers over the years. Depp has starred in lucrative films and franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean. Meanwhile, Arquette has continued working on smaller projects in the film industry, but has won Emmy and Oscar gold thanks to her choices. According to IMDb, the two actors haven’t crossed paths again on screen since Ed Wood.