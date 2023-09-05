Johnny Depp courtroom insider and TikTok influencer Danielle Dell’Olio finally met Depp at one of his Hollywood Vampire shows and recalled how Depp knew who she was from the trial.

Dell’Olio sat in the courtroom during the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial and provided inside information and observations on her podcast and on TikTok. She was also featured in the new Netflix docuseries, Depp v. Heard for her commentary of the trial.

She had never met Depp but finally came face to face with him at a meet and greet and was stunned when he thanked her for “saving his life.”

Johnny Depp recognized the TikTok influencer

“He seemed to know exactly who I was. He thanked me and he thanked all of us who were in the social media sphere,” she said. “He said, ‘You all don’t even know me, and you saved my life. You saved my life. And I’m so grateful to you all. I’ll be forever grateful to you.'”

“And he’s like, ‘You didn’t even have to do that.’ And he gave me the biggest hug. Biggest kiss on the cheek. And he’s just so genuine.”

Johnny Depp of Hollywood Vampires | Chiaki Nozu/WireImage

“I’ve been to a lot of celebrity meet and greets, but they really make you feel like you are the only person in the room. And I got genuine time with him along with the other three. When my mom came in, my mom was introduced to Johnny by Tommy (Henriksen) as Dani’s mom. That was really special to me that it’s like a first-name basis kind of thing,” she recalled.

“It touched my heart because this was a really special moment for me to have my mom experience,” Dell’Olio said. “And so it really just meant the world actually meeting him. I felt embarrassed when he started to thank me because it’s like, no, I would do it again and again and again because he’s not the perfect victim. A lot of people say he sent these texts and I’m like, yeah, but he’s not the abuser. And so to me, you just got to take a stand for what you believe in. And I’ve been very proud to stand up for Johnny for the last three years. Very proud.”

Why was this meet and greet so special?

Bringing her mom to the Hollywood Vampires show was special to Dell’Olio. “My mom’s a breast cancer survivor. And after she survived breast cancer when I was 14, she treated me, my best friend and my brother to meet Hilary Duff. That changed my life.”

“So it was really special for me to be able to bring my mom along to see the Hollywood Vampires in concert, which was always a dream concert of mine. My mom has always wanted to meet Alice Cooper. She was so excited to meet Johnny Depp and Joe Perry is just an iconic legend. And then Tommy Henriksen, I love that man to pieces,” she shared. “He is amazing. I’ve seen Tommy and Alice on the road quite a bit because I do go to a few Alice Cooper concerts. So when I saw Alice, I was like, ‘Good to see you again sir.'”