What Jon Bon Jovi Once Called His ‘Problem’ When It Comes to Performing

It’s been 40 years since Jon Bon Jovi founded the band that shot him to stardom, seamlessly blending the sounds of heavy metal and pop. Despite his celebrity status, the musician reminds fans he’s only human by revealing his big pre-show problem.

Jon Bon Jovi locates the nearest bathroom before every show

Musician Jon Bon Jovi of Bon Jovi performs on the beach during a benefit concert on October 15, 2010 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. | Skip Bolen/Getty Images

Whether it’s pre-show jitters or simply preparing for the inevitable, Bon Jovi spends the moments before each performance locating the nearest bathroom. In a 1987 interview with Metal Edge, he discussed the issue, saying, “It’s a problem with me.” The frontman sighed before continuing. “I usually have to go, so I wanna see how close one is.”

While he’s off doing that, his bandmates focus on more technical issues, especially if they didn’t have a sound check. “Are the monitors gonna be all right? How many kids are out there?” Bon Jovi offered as examples. “Stuff like that runs through your mind, but as soon as the lights go off, you forget about everything.”

Jon Bon Jovi has a few other performing rituals

Even before he scopes out the backstage area for the nearest bathroom, Bon Jovi likes to get to the venue early. In 2013, the singer shared some of his pre-show rituals with The Salt Lake Tribune.

“I like to go to the venue at 5 to sing a little bit, smell the air. Sometimes I get a bite to eat. I get on the right foot.”

While this is hardly the routine you’d expect from a rockstar, it shows just how dedicated he is to his work. However, fans will be satisfied to learn that he still likes to party after each performance. He shared his post-show tour ritual on Twitter in 2022, which includes an oversized glass of wine. Looks like he still knows how to party after a job well done!

Post-show rituals from tour ? https://t.co/C9b2q1mxtv — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) December 12, 2022

What else does Jon Bon Jovi do when he’s not performing?

Bon Jovi released its most recent album 2020 in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, they didn’t head right out on tour. In April 2022, the group performed a handful of shows throughout the U.S. But according to former guitarist Richie Sambora, who abruptly left the group in 2013, the lead singer is “having a hard time with his voice” right now and “needed to take a little bit of a breather,” he told Absolute Radio in February 2023.

This response came when Sambora expressed interest in reuniting with the band in the future. While Jon Bon Jovi himself hasn’t shared anything to collaborate his former groupmate’s concerns or plans for a reunion, he has managed to keep himself busy.

Happy birthday to my favorite boss @JesseBND pic.twitter.com/h3aZbhikke — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) February 19, 2023

In addition to solo performances here and there, Bon Jovi pursued an acting career for a while back in the ’00s. He invested in sports teams like the Philadelphia Soul, and, like many stars, has his own foundation. In 2018, he and his son, Jesse Bongiovi, founded their own brand of rosé, Hampton Water (thus the oversized glass of wine).