The Gosselin family feud is getting more intense by the minute. Mady is speaking out against Collin, Collin is sharing his negative experiences with Kate and Jon is criticizing Mady.

Jon Gosselin isn’t interested in allowing his adult daughter to speak poorly about his son. Jon Gosselin slammed his estranged daughter, Mady Gosselin, for speaking out against Collin Gosselin after his appearance on Vice TV’s The Dark Side of the 2000s. Mady lambasted her estranged brother, claiming he traumatized the family and accusing him of being bigoted and violent.

What did Mady Gosselin say about Collin Gosselin?

Mady Gosselin apparently didn’t care for her brother speaking out against Kate Gosselin and the trauma he endured while working on the family’s reality TV series. After the release of Collin’s interview, Mady took to social media to lambast her 19-year-old brother. In a lengthy Instagram story posted on July 20, Mady accused Collin of “hate speech, ” physical violence, and threats.

In the long post, she claimed she refuses to build a relationship with her brother because of her own morals and accused the recent high school graduate of attacking people over race, gender identity, and religious beliefs. She went on to accuse him of physically attacking others as recently as “last year.” She signed off, asking for “peace and privacy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: (L-R) Cara Gosselin, Kate Gosselin and Mady Gosselin of the reality TV show Kate Plus 8 visit “Extra” at The Levi’s Store Times Square on June 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

There is one massive problem with Mady’s diatribe, noted several followers on social media. She has not been in contact with her brother or father in almost a decade. Mady doesn’t have contact with anyone who could fill her in on the goings-on of Collin’s life now. Father, Jon Gosselin, was quick to point that out, too.

Jon Gosselin slams his daughter for her commentary

Jon didn’t take Mady’s public criticism of Collin lying down. The protective father of eight spoke to People after Mady went public with her allegations. Jon pointed out that Mady had not seen or spoken to her brother since 2016, when he was 11 or 12.

In a statement issued to People, Jon said, “It took courage for Collin to sit down and speak about his past, and the last thing I would have expected was more abuse to come his way from a sibling that hasn’t seen or spoken to him since he was in sixth grade.”

Collin has opted not to comment on his sister’s allegations publicly. For years, he has maintained that he has no contact with his older twin sisters or his four other siblings.

Hannah Gosselin, who has lived with and maintained a relationship with Collin Gosselin, also appeared on The Dark Side of the 2000s and backed up some of his claims about Kate Gosselin’s treatment of him. Hannah opted to move in with her father when she was a young teen. While Hannah maintains a cordial relationship with her mother and other siblings, they do not appear close.

Where are Collin and the other Gosselin kids now?

Collin Gosselin was sent to a residential treatment facility by Kate Gosselin in 2016. He was then moved to a different psychiatric facility before Jon Gosselin fought to take custody of the sextuplet. He was removed from the facility and placed with Jon, his then-partner, Colleen Conrad, and his daughter, Hannah Gosselin.

The Gosselins | Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

While there were a few scattered reports of trouble with Collin, things seem to be going relatively well for him now. Collin graduated from high school in June 2023 and already has his plans set. He’ll be joining the Marines, according to both Jon and Collin. His sibling, Hannah, is collegebound, with plans to attend the University of Miami.

Mady Gosselin, now 22, is a recent college graduate. She highlighted her time at Syracuse University on TikTok. Her twin sister, Cara Gosselin, attended Fordham University and graduated this spring, as well. Aaden Gosselin, Joel Gosselin, Leah Gosselin, and Alexis Gosselin also graduated high school this year. Their post-graduation plans have not been made public.