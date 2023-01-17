Joy-Anna Duggar Proudly Defies Jim Bob Duggar’s Rules Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are currently expecting baby number three. The former Counting On stars recently revealed that a baby boy was on the way to join older siblings Gideon and Evelyn. And when Joy-Anna gave fans an update on her baby bump, she showed it off while proudly defying her father Jim Bob Duggar’s strict rules.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth | Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth hosted a large gender reveal party

In November 2022, Joy-Anna and Austin hosted a gender reveal party at their Arkansas home. Many of the Duggars showed up for the event, including her father, Jim Bob, mom Michelle, and sisters Jill, Jana, and Johannah.

In the 11-minute video that Joy-Anna posted on the Follow The Forsyths YouTube channel, she and Austin threw darts at balloons on a board and learned that they were having a baby boy.

“I 100 percent thought that it was a girl, convinced myself that it was a girl [and] Austin thought it was a girl,” Joy-Anna said. “So I was like, ‘It’s definitely a girl.’ … It’s crazy. Anyway, I’m so happy [and] I can’t believe it.”

The former ‘Counting On’ star proudly defies her father’s rules while showing off her baby bump

Fans of Counting On are familiar with Jim Bob Duggar’s infamous strict rules for his children, which include an extremely modest dress code for the girls. Long skirts and dresses and big blouses that cover everything are required, while modern tops and pants are off-limits.

But once Jim Bob’s daughters get out on their own, they tend to find their own style. Joy-Anna was a little bit slower than sisters Jill, Jinger, and Jessa when it came to including pants in her wardrobe — but it’s finally happened. In a recent Instagram snap showing off her baby bump at 21 weeks, Joy-Anna rocked a cute pair of jeans.

“21 Weeks!” Joy captioned the post.

Her sister Jessa wrote in the comments, “So cute!!” While Jill added, “Adorbs!!”

Joy-Anna Duggar reveals the name of baby number 3

Surprisingly, Joy-Anna has already revealed part of what her baby’s name will be. She told her 1.1 million Instagram followers that she and Austin chose the name James because of a promise they made to Austin’s grandfather.

“Just to give you guys a sneak peek, we are definitely using James either as a first name or the middle name. I’m thinking it will probably be used as a middle name,” Joy-Anna explained.

“Austin’s papaw passed away a few years ago, and he told him before he passed that our next boy would have ‘James’ in it. He agreed that we would do that. We’re going to have James mixed in there somewhere.”

Joy-Anna said they are using the name James to honor Austin’s grandfather but didn’t mention the fact that her own father — who goes by Jim Bob — is also named James. What’s more, Joy-Anna has a younger brother named James. Considering the number of James in her own family, some fans took her baby name explanation to be “unintentional shade” thrown against her strict fath.