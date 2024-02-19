Joy-Anna Forsyth opened up about her first kiss in a recent YouTube video. While she saved it for her wedding day, she doesn't seem to think that was best.

The Duggar kids were raised to think kissing before they were officially married was verboten. While most of the Duggar kids insist they shared their first kiss with their spouses at the altar, not all of them seem to think that was necessary. In a recent YouTube video, Joy-Anna Forsyth opened up about her first kiss. Her thoughts on her altar smooch might surprise you.

Joy-Anna Forsyth discusses her first kiss

Joy-Anna Forsyth is opening up to fans about her life, including her very first kiss. In a recent YouTube video, the mother of three answered fan questions, and one big question focused on the Duggars’ dating rituals. A fan asked the former reality TV star if her very first kiss was really on her wedding day.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth | YouTube/TLC

Joy-Anna revealed that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, did wait until their wedding day to kiss for the first time. She said it was a first for both of them. While she’s happy Austin is her only kiss, she isn’t sure waiting was the right choice.

Joy danced around the question a bit. Still, she said she didn’t think they needed to wait until they were officially husband and wife. Joy-Anna mused about plans for her own children. The couple hasn’t made any decisions about how they’ll approach dating with their own kids. Still, it sounds like they’ll likely be a bit more lax regarding kissing. They have plenty of time to decide. Their children are still very young.

Have any of the Duggar kids admitted to kissing before marriage?

While Joy and some of her siblings now think their parents’ rules were a bit too strict, none of them have admitted to kissing their significant others before marriage. Jessa Seewald was so worried about the smooch that she and her husband, Ben Seewald, didn’t seal the deal in front of an audience. They ran down the aisle to enjoy their first kiss, as husband and wife, of course, in private.

Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard appear in the Prime Video docuseries ‘Shiny Happy People’ | Amazon Content Services LLC

Jill and Derick Dillard also kissed for the first time at the altar. While it was Jill’s first romantic kiss, it was not a first for Derick Dillard. Derick recently revealed that his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar, made him call all of his former love interests and apologize to them before the wedding. Jeremy Vuolo also likely kissed a girl or two before settling down with Jinger Vuolo. Still, the couple’s first kiss happened on their wedding day.

Abbie Burnett | TLC/YouTube

The Duggar boys have been less chatty about the lead-up to their weddings. Still, it’s largely assumed that none of the Duggar boys kissed their brides before the wedding day. Still, some family followers think Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann, may have bent the rules. Rumors have swirled that John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett were also rulebreakers. They have never commented.