Was Justin Long Ever Engaged Before Kate Bosworth?

Celebrity relationships are often a point of interest for fans. This is especially the case when two stars become an item, as is the case with actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth. Long particularly has a history of becoming romantically involved with other actors. But has the actor himself ever been engaged prior to his recent marriage proposal to Bosworth? Let’s dig in.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth recently became engaged

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. I Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Long and Bosworth’s relationship reportedly dates back until at least January 2022. That’s when Us Weekly confirmed that the two actors were dating, with an unnamed source claiming they had been together for a few months at that point. But the relationship took a major step forward recently, with news Long and Bosworth reportedly became engaged in March 2023.

The actors co-starred in two different movies in 2022, Barbarian and House of Darkness. While the latter didn’t make much of an impact at the box office, Barbarian — a horror film written and directed by first-time filmmaker — was among the year’s biggest sleeper hits. Coincidentally, Long and Bosworth were also among the ensemble cast of the 2013 anthology comedy Movie 43.

Prior to dating Bosworth, Long was romantically linked to a number of other celebrities. These include Amanda Seyfried, Kirsten Dunst, Maggie Q, Kaitlyn Doubleday, Olga Kurylenko, and Lauren Mayberry, lead singer of CHVRCHES. However, his most notable significant other was actor and talk show host Drew Barrymore.

Long and Barrymore appeared together in the films Going the Distance and He’s Just Not That Into You, playing love interests in the former. They dated on and off from 2007 to 2010 and even had a tearful reunion on Barrymore’s talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in the fall of 2022. However, as far as we know, Long has never been engaged to be married before or since then.

Kate Bosworth married ex Michael Polish in 2013

Long’s relationship history might involve more famous people, but Bosworth has her share of celebrity romances too. Most notably, Bosworth dated The Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom from 2002 to 2005. In an interview with Vogue (via The Daily Mail) in 2008, she described her break-up with Bloom as “the first big heartbreak.” A few years later, she met her future husband.

In 2011, Bosworth began dating director Michael Polish. And the pair were married in 2013. However, roughly a decade after they began their relationship, Bosworth announced in August 2021 that she and Polish had broken up. This opened the door for Bosworth and Long to begin dating later that same year. Now fans of the couple are no doubt looking forward to the wedding.