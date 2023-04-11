Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Are Engaged — and Her Huge Ring Has a Jaw-Dropping Price Tag

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are officially engaged! The couple first met while filming House of Darkness in 2021 and have decided to take their relationship to the next level.

After weeks of rumors, Long finally confirmed the engagement on social media. But that’s not all – Bosworth’s stunning engagement ring has an eye-popping price tag! Here’s a look at the actress’ stunning ring plus what Long had to say about his future bride.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth | John Shearer/WireImage

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth make their engagement official

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and for Bosworth, that might just be true! The actors met while working on House of Darkness in 2021, set tongues wagging at the Vanity Fair Oscars party last month when she stepped out sporting a massive diamond ring.

Fans were quick to speculate that the two had become engaged. Weeks have passed since the event, and Long has finally confirmed the big news on social media.

In a post on Instagram, the actor shared a sweet set of photos of him and Bosworth that showcased their relationship, including a snap of the actress showing off her massive engagement ring.

“She said YES… to being a guest on @lifeisshortpodcast! And to other slightly more life-changing questions ;),” Long wrote alongside the photos.

The post has been inundated with positive comments, with many expressing their excitement for the newly engaged duo. However, fans will be surprised to learn how much Bosworth’s ring is worth.

A closer look at Kate Bosworth’s stunning engagement ring

The engagement post sent fans into a frenzy. The overwhelming response has been positive, with many gushing about the couple’s love. But there’s one thing that’s got people talking even more than their adorable photos – Bosworth’s gigantic engagement ring and its insane price tag!

According to Criss Cut, jewelry expert Maxwell Stone examined the photos of Bosworth’s ring and estimates that it is worth a staggering $800,000. The stunning piece of jewelry boasts an 8-carat cushion cut diamond, a style that’s often associated with regality and femininity.

“Kate’s elegant ring features an 8ct cushion cut diamond, in a solitaire setting. The huge diamond is sat on a thin band, which ensures that the diamond can receive maximum light – making it a brilliant focal point,” Stone explained.

Stone added that Bosworth’s cushion-cut diamond ring features rounded corners and plenty of sparkle, making it a true showstopper for the couple. Plus, it’s a cut that’s incredibly popular right now – with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Biel sporting similar looks.

Justin Long opens up about the love of his life

In addition to confirming the exciting engagement news, Long also revealed that Bosworth agreed to be a guest on his podcast, Life is Short. The actor assured fans that the Blue Crush star’s appearance on the episode was primarily to discuss their engagement, offering an inside look at the events leading up to their decision.

“It felt like a leap to talk about something so personal so publicly but I’ve found that the scary things become much easier when you commit to the truth… and to a partner as loving and safe as Catherine Ann Bosworth,” Long added.

Long’s podcast is titled “Life is Short,” and there’s a good reason why. Not only does the name feature one of his favorite types of humor – a cheesy pun – but it also serves as a daily reminder to make the most of every moment and live life to the fullest.

The actor noted that he considers himself incredibly lucky to have found a partner who brings so much joy and meaning to his life. He’s grateful for all the incredible days they’ve had together and excited for all the ones that still lie ahead.