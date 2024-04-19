Kat Dennings once opened up about what it was really like working with Lindsay Lohan on their hit sitcom two broke girls.

Lindsay Lohan was once known for being involved in a few controversies several years ago. But she was still able to land work despite her antics back then. Kat Dennings once invited Lohan onto her hit CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls. One anonymous source, however, tried adding to Lohan’s controversy by claiming she was difficult to work with.

Lindsay Lohan was rumored to have disappointed ‘2 Broke Girls’ audiences with her performance

Lindsay Lohan | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lohan appeared in the third season of Dennings’ popular sitcom. But it seemed someone might’ve tried capitalizing on the actor’s controversies during her time on the show . According to Contact Music, someone claiming to be in the audience during Lohan’s live 2 Broke Girls performance once critiqued the star’s behavior. The audience member posted their opinion anonymously on the celebrity blog site Crazy Days and Crazy Nights.

”Lindsay was a train wreck… you only want to watch so many collisions before you realize you have better things to do with your life,” the audience member claimed. ”[We, the audience members] are very familiar with every single one of Lindsay Lohan‘s lines and can repeat them all verbatim to you because we heard them so many times last night. There is not a member of the audience who couldn’t do a better job than Lindsay Lohan did last night.”

The audience member further asserted that Lohan’s lines needed to be changed during her live performance to better accommodate the star.

”Lindsay had a lot of trouble stringing together the various permutations required… the lines were reduced and reduced,” the poster wrote. “’There was no point in trying to get it all right because it was not going to happen.”

Denning wasted no time in debunking the rumors leveled at Lohan. The Marvel actor confided that she had the exact opposite experience with her guest star.

“This article is complete bulls***. Lindsay was prepared, sweet to everyone, & professional,” she once posted on social media according to E! News.

Another anonymous source claimed Lohan was nothing but professional working with the 2 Broke Girls cast.



“Lindsay was great; she was on-time, she had a great time and got along terrifically with everyone,” the source said.

Lindsay Lohan moved out of the country to get her life back on track

Lohan’s checkered history was initially what made it possible for rumors like her 2 Broke Girls debacle to thrive. The actor was known for getting into frequent trouble with the law, and lived with substance abuse issues she tried to overcome. She went in and out of rehab frequently in failed attempts to get clean.

Nearing the end of her 20s and entering her 30s, Lohan figured it was time for a change by moving to Dubai. Dubai allowed Lohan to be completely free from the Paparazzi, which she credited as a major reason for her behavior. Lohan believed that the Paparazzi’s constant focus on her ended up taking attention away from her career.

“I feel like some of [my work] got overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, and that’s kind of annoying. I wish that part didn’t happen,” Lohan once told Bustle. “I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own. So that’s why I wanted to disappear. I was like, ‘Unless there’s no story here, they’re not going to focus on just my work.’”

Lohan also learned how to function without some of the vices that constantly tempted her back home. But according to Lohan herself, her main reason for moving to Dubai was a bit more relatable.

“I was like, ‘What if I never fall in love? What if this never happens?’ And it took me just taking time for me for all those doors to open and the ‘yeses’ to come — the things I wanted to say ‘yes’ to,” she said.

Lohan would eventually find what she was looking for in her husband Bader Shammas, who she married recently in 2022. The pair would end up welcoming a son to the family.