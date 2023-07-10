While the Princess of Wales may have plenty of skills her three children appreciate, apparently taking pictures isn't one of them.

For years, Kate Middleton has thrilled royal watchers with beautiful photographs of her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However, her favorite subjects aren’t always fans of her photography skills. Here’s what Kate said about her children’s reactions to her photographs.

holds a camera as she takes part in a a photography workshop with the charity ‘Action for Children’ in Kingston, southwest London on June 25, 2019 | Chris Jackson/AFP via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales’s children say, ‘Stop taking photographs’

For many years, Kate Middleton has featured her three favorite subjects in portraits. These are her children with Prince William: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She shares these casual photographs on social media to mark a special occasion in their lives, such as a birthday.

However, during a 2021 phone call with a finalist in her Hold Still photography contest, Kate revealed her children aren’t too fond of her mother constantly snapping photos. She and a fellow amateur photographer discussed the similarities regarding their interest in photography.

Kate asked the contestant if she considered herself to be a photographer. They responded, “No. Well, Mark [her husband] would say otherwise just because I do take a lot of pictures of the family.”

The Princess of Wales found a kindred spirit in the contestant. She replied, “It’s like me. Everyone’s like: ‘Mummy, please stop taking photographs!'”

A different royal family member appreciates Kate Middleton’s photography skills

While Kate Middleton’s three children may not be fans of their mother’s photography skills, another royal family member appreciates her talents. Camilla Parker Bowles, the wife of King Charles III, requested Kate take her cover photo for the British publication Country Life.

Reportedly, Country Life editor Mark Hedges asked Camilla if she preferred a photographer to shoot the cover image. She replied, “Oh, I’d quite like Catherine to do it.”

“I spent the next three or four minutes desperately racking my brains trying to think of a professional photographer called Catherine,” he admitted. “Then suddenly I grasped what she meant—one of the most amazing things that could happen,” he continued. “I found it one of the easier things to nod my head at.”

Camilla shared the photographs on her and Charles’ Instagram page. The slideshow shows Kate wearing a pink blazer and jeans, taking pictures of her mother-in-law.

As a photographer, Kate Middleton has a knack for capturing the essence of her subjects

Speaking to the Mirror, royal editor and biographer Ingrid Seward shared what she believes set Kate Middleton apart from other photographers regarding her kids. Seward said of the Princess of Wales’ knack for photography, “Kate can probably persuade them to do things they might not do ­otherwise – that’s one reason her pictures are so charming.”

“The Duchess studied photography and worked as a photographer’s assistant for a while. She’s become a really good photographer, capturing her children beautifully,” Seaward said.

Kate is a former art history student. She also loves to attend photography events and is a patron of the Royal Photographic Society,

Elements of this story were first reported by People Magazine and The Mirror.