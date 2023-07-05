A royal commentator believes that Kate Middleton should not be taken at face value after a new book claims she was instrumental in the palace's response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A royal commentator believes Kate Middleton hides a secret behind her easygoing smile. He claims she wears a “velvet glove that hides an iron fist.” These remarks came on the heels of a new book that reveals how pivotal a role the Princess of Wales played in the palace’s response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021.

Kate Middleton showed her true colors in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2021 interview

GBNews hosted royal commentator Charlie Rae, who shared his thoughts about Kate Middleton’s power role within the royal family. He believes that while compassionate, the Princess of Wales is positioning herself for the future.

“We have always seen Catherine, the Princess of Wales, as compassionate. A caring person. One who cares deeply for those who are not so well off. But now we have a Catherine who wears a velvet glove that hides an iron fist,” Rae stated.

“She was very upset. As many members of the royal family were, with the infamous and largely discredited Oprah Winfrey interview,” he continued. Rae elaborated the palace was unhappy regarding the credibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2021 statements to Winfrey regarding their experiences within the royal family.

“The palace was about to put out what she and her husband, Prince William, considered a mild statement. It didn’t say anything. She was very concerned that people would go away thinking that this so-called truth, which in fact were lies from Harry and Meghan, was going to be taken seriously by members of the public,” Rae said.

“[Kate] was the one who made the point that the family had to respond somehow,” Rae concluded. “She didn’t come right and suggest the couple are liars. But she came up with the phrase, ‘recollections may vary,’ which Queen Elizabeth used in her statement. That goes to show that I think the monarchy is in very safe hands.”

Kate Middleton is ‘protecting her future’

By taking a stand against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton positioned herself as a major power player within the royal family. However, she has a greater stake in how the clan is positioned moving forward, claims royal commentator Charlie Rae.

“You’ve also got to remember, Catherine is protecting her future as well,” he continued. “She’s going to be queen one day. She doesn’t want a monarchy that is wrongly criticized by the likes of Harry and Meghan.”

Rae’s comments came on the heels of the publication of a new book titled Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low. The author quoted a source within the palace that a statement was set to be issued that was different from Queen Elizabeth’s final remarks.

“The debate was, do you rise entirely above it and offer the olive branch of [Harry and Meghan being] ‘much-loved members of the family’? Or is there some moment when you must intervene and offer a view?” said the source.

Kate Middleton and Prince William wanted the palace’s remarks “toughened up.” The book quoted the source as saying, “They were both of one mind that we needed something that said that the institution did not accept much of what had been said.”

Queen Elizabeth’s official statement regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview

Buckingham Palace issued an official statement regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 9, 2021. During the television special, the couple discussed their exit from their roles as senior royals one year prior.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement began. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.”

It continued, “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. “Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

Buckingham Palace issued no further statements regarding Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

