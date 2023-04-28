Kate Middleton Gives a Clue About Who She Could Pay Tribute to at King Charles’ Coronation (And It’s Not Queen Elizabeth)

King Charles III’s coronation is fast approaching and many fans can’t wait to see the pageantry and what some of their favorite royals will be wearing.

The Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) was recently asked about her outfit and dropped a detail about her dress. Now a royal and style expert believes that Kate’s gown will be similar to and pay tribute to another royal.

Kate Middleton pictured during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate reveals her outfit will have a ‘hint of blue’

Kate chatted with TV host Alison Hammond during a visit to Birmingham, England on April 20. Hammond shared the conversation she had with the princess during an episode of the U.K. show This Morning.

“Kate takes one side of the room and then William takes the other side,” Hammond told her co-host Dermot O’Leary (via Heart Radio). “We went to talk with Kate and she came right over and straight away she made a beeline for me. I was like, ‘yes I’m in there!’ she was smiling, she was amazing, she had a beautiful red dress on, which was lovely.

“I said, ‘What are you wearing for the coronation?’ Cause I said to her, ‘I’m feeling like you’re gonna wear blue.’”

The Great British Bake Off host revealed that Kate responded by saying: “There is a hint of blue.”

Expert says the Princess of Wales will pay tribute to another princess

(L): Kate Middleton smiles during banquet at Buckingham Palace | John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images, (R): Princess Margaret smiles at an event in London | Kypros/Getty Images

Based on Kate’s admission about a “hint of blue,” it’s believed that she will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, with her dress.

Fashion expert Miranda Holder explained: “Kate Middleton answered Alison’s question when she asked the princess if she was wearing blue, by saying she would be wearing a ‘hint of blue.’” Therefore, Holder claimed that Kate’s dress will likely be similar to Princess Margaret’s embellished gown she wore with her hint of blue, which was the royal sash, for the queen’s coronation in 1953.

“Traditionally, royal ladies would be wearing court dresses to the coronation. Those are white dresses, usually embroidered with silver and gold thread and other embellishments,” Holder stated per Express. “Based on this new information, and it is a clue, my bet is that Kate is going to be wearing a court dress … but with silver, gold, and blue embellishments.”

Princess Margaret arriving at Buckingham Palace after the Coronation of her sister Queen Elizabeth II | PA Images via Getty Images

Royals often wear blue to send specific messages

Kate wearing some blue to the coronation makes sense because that color has long been associated with the monarchy. Express noted that blue stands for “power, assurance, and confidence.”

Another fashion expert and personal stylist, Samantha Harman, said that blue also sends a message of “stability and reliability” and that the monarchy is in “safe hands.”

She added that it’s “no coincidence” we’ve seen some senior royals stepping out in the color lately as they are “conveying the message that the future is in safe hands.”