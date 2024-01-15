Kate Middleton isn't letting last year's drama change how she views 2024. The Princess of Wales is reportedly 'in a good place' as January gets started.

Kate Middleton’s 2023 certainly didn’t end how she’d expected. Back in late November, the Princess of Wales found herself in the midst of major reputation-defining incident when she was named as one of the royals who supposedly questioned Prince Archie’s skin color during Meghan Markle’s 2019 pregnancy.

However, Kate has fought hard for her reputation, and heading into 2024, she’s reportedly in a “good place” as she looks toward her royal future and leaves any drama in the past.

Kate Middleton | Jack Hill/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is ‘in a good place’ as she continues to prepare for her royal future

Prince William married his princess back in 2011, and it took Kate quite a while to become the royal she is today. Kate was often critiqued for her apparent lack of confidence while in public, but in recent years, she’s taken her royal duties even more seriously and has come into her own.

“In more recent years, Kate hasn’t shown any signs of nervousness or a need for reassurance from William,” royal expert Darren Stanton says, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino (via Express). Kate is reportedly also in a “good place” heading into 2024 — she has seemingly put any drama in the past, leaving it all back in 2023.

Kate came under fire in late 2023 after accusations from royal author Omid Scobie claimed Kate was the royal who questioned Archie’s race when Meghan Markle was pregnant with her first child in 2018 and 2019. However, Kate’s reputation hardly faltered, despite the alarming claims.

“She has an inner strength and is very motivated to do the best she can. This is shown through holding her head high, being active in conversations and engaging in strong eye contact with people she’s never met before,” Stanton continued.

Kate Middleton has tried hard to reconcile the royals, but that likely isn’t her 2024 focus

It’s no secret that some of the royals have had a falling out. William and his brother, Prince Harry, hardly speak (if at all), and Harry and Meghan have not come around to the royal family as a couple since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022. For a while, Kate was trying to mend the relationship between Harry and William, but that likely is not the focus in the new year. Kate is well into her role as the Princess of Wales, and she will probably continue to iron out her place in the royal family and concern herself less with her husband’s siblings drama.

Plus, ever since Omid Scobie named Kate in one version of his royal book, the princess could be less likely than ever to try to make amends with Harry and Meghan; the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not speak out to confirm or deny Scobie’s accusations. Kate has even reportedly been leaning on Camilla Parker Bowles and vice versa, as the two women are the only working royals directly in line (or on) the throne.