Kate Middleton Reportedly Opened Up About ‘One of the Hardest Things She’s Ever Done’ With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, now Princess Kate, has been a working member of the royal family since she married Prince William back in 2011. The couple recently celebrated a dozen years of marriage, and the princess has certainly seen her share of royal hardships during that time.

In recent years, there has seemed to be no greater tension than that between the royal family and the Sussexes, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from their royal roles back in 2020. Harry, William, and their wives have struggled to keep it together, and Kate reportedly once opened up about “one of the hardest things” she had to do with Harry and Meghan: the walkabout at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton reportedly struggled during the walkabout after Queen Elizabeth’s death

After Queen Elizabeth’s death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent a lengthy amount of time in the United Kingdom to honor Harry’s late grandmother. During that time, Harry and William were joined by their wives in a royal walkabout, where they wore all black and greeted fans who mourned with them. Despite that the walkabout appeared to go well, royal author Robert Jobson wrote in his book “Our King” (via Express), that Kate called it “one of the hardest things she’s ever done.”

On the surface, things looked good between the couples in that moment. Jobson even noted that “it looked as though the warring couples had slipped back in time before bitterness and harsh words had destroyed their relationship.” However, he wrote that the princess supposedly “admitted” to a royal source that there was “ill-feeling” between all of them; she reportedly called it “one of the hardest things she had ever had to do.” Still, all four of them were able to put on smiles for the public eye, even arriving and leaving in the same car.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship is still on the rocks

Despite the gesture, things were not quickly patched up between Harry and William after the queen’s death. Some in the public felt the incident might bring the two men closer, especially after seeing the walkabout. However, things are still quite icy between Harry and William. Harry returned to the United Kingdom once more in May 2023 for his father’s coronation ceremony, though he didn’t stay long.

Harry spent less than two days in the UK during King Charles III’s coronation weekend, and it seemed clear there is still bad blood between Harry and the rest of the family. However, Harry’s willingness to attend the ceremony might suggest that the door is still open for peace talks between him, his brother, and his father. Meghan chose not to attend the coronation, opting to stay home with her two children instead. Charles reportedly saw the move as a “relief,” and Meghan supposedly opted out because she didn’t want the king’s day to be overshadowed by the lingering drama between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the family. It’s unclear if the Sussexes will eventually rekindle a relationship with Harry’s family.