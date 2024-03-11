Reports have surfaced that Kate Middleton's mother, Carole Middleton, has moved into the Wales' home -- and that the Middletons are having trouble trusting the royal family.

Kate Middleton can’t stop making headlines. The Princess of Wales, who is the wife of Prince William — and the future queen — disappeared shortly after Christmas of 2023 and has yet to resurface with the exception of a few paparazzi photos all taken at the same time. Kensington Palace announced back in January that Kate had undergone planned abdominal surgery and would require about two months to recover. However, Kate’s disappearance has led to a slew of conspiracy theories; now, one royal expert says Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, is living with her — and that the Middletons no longer trust the royal family.

Carole Middleton with Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Carole Middleton has moved into Kate Middleton’s home, insiders claim

Things are getting more confusing within the royal family. On March 10, Kensington Palace released a new photo of Kate with her three children, but it was quickly learned that the photo was tampered with after there were obvious signs that editing had occurred. Some thought the entire photo was AI, though it’s unconfirmed how much tampering occurred. Many American news outlets pulled the photo from distribution, though it still remains on William and Kate’s Instagram page.

On March 11, royal expert Rob Shuter spoke on Good Day New York, where he revealed that his palace sources have another element of the story: Carole Middleton, Kate’s mother, has moved into the family’s Windsor home.

“I’m told by my palace sources that the mom Carole has moved into the palace,” Shuter told hosts Rosanna Scotto and Curt Menefee. “That she now is with her daughter. She’s taken over. They [the Middletons] don’t trust the Windsors anymore.”

Rob continued, “The Middletons are running the show in the palace,” adding that Carole is “really concerned” for Kate’s health. “This is bigger than I think anybody thought.”

Of course, there is no concrete proof that Carole is living with the royal family, but Carole and Kate were spotted in a car together not long ago.

Kate Middleton and Carole Middleton | George Pimentel/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s credibility is being questioned

When King Charles learned of his cancer diagnosis, he immediately informed the public. While he kept certain details under wraps, such as what kind of cancer and what stage, he did come clean about a true medical diagnosis. Kate, however, has kept entirely quiet about her departure from the public eye. The “planned abdominal surgery” is just about the most anyone knows regarding what’s happened to her.

Kate’s desire to keep to herself is ultimately her choice; however, it’s causing people to not believe anything about the princess. Many are saying her paparazzi photos with Carole were staged as if to deny any rumor that she’s dead (yes, there really were rumors of this). Plus, the recently-released Mother’s Day photo has only caused more concern because it appears to be fake.

“If you’re not going to tell us the truth about why you were in the hospital, then we’ll just stop believing you,” Shuter said. “So I fear Kate has a credibility problem at the moment.”