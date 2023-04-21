Kate Middleton and Prince William Take Over a Restaurant’s Reservation Line, and the Results are Hilarious

Kate Middleton and Prince William regularly step outside the formality of their royal duties to engage in some fun. During a recent visit to a local Birmingham, England restaurant on Apr. 20, 2023, William decided to help by taking reservations on the phone. The resulting encounter with some unsuspecting patrons was hilarious and showed off the royal couple’s star power as the future king and queen of the United Kingdom.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are always up for some laughs

Prince William and Kate Middleton are known for having fun during their royal engagements. Many of their day-to-day tasks can become redundant. Therefore, the couple likes to liven things up when the occasion calls for them.

Once, during a visit to Scotland’s Violence Reduction Unit in May 2021, Kate tried to be a DJ. The Princess of Wales was having fun with the equipment as William remained close by.

William teased his wife, saying, “What’s that? It sounds like a cat.” He continued telling Kate of her DJ prowess, “Please turn that off. It’s hurting my ears.”

In 2020, Kate also called William out during a video chat with students at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, England. She claimed William was indulging in all the family’s Easter candy. “You keep eating it,” Kate admitted.

However, when the couple visited a local restaurant, they worked together to lighten the mood. A patron received the surprise of their life when calling to make a reservation.

Prince William, watched by Kate Middleton, operated the phones at a local UK restaurant with hilarious results

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the Indian Streatery in Birmingham, England. The Mirror reported that the couple was given a selection of dishes to taste.

The news outlet shared the conversation between William, the customer, and the restaurant’s owners. “Should I take the order?” William joked.

William picked up the phone and spoke to a customer named Vinay Aggarwal. “Do we have a seat for two right now?” William asked head chef Meena Sharma and co-owner husband Rakesh.

“Half past two?” William responded. He asked Aggarwal. “Does that work for you? No, apparently not right now.

“You’ve got a train at 3? If you could get in at half past two, that would be fine. For two people? Maybe a quarter past two, and you could make the train at three?” William continued.

However, William didn’t get the address of the restaurant right, turning “Bennetts Hill” into something that sounded like “Benitsia Street.” He joked, “I’ve probably sent him somewhere else in Birmingham.”

The couple made it to their booking, surprised that The Prince of Wales took their call. Aggarwal admitted he didn’t recognize William’s voice on the telephone.

Royal fans found this hilarious moment between Kate Middleton and Prince William to be utterly charming

Royal fans who saw the interaction between Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the customer on Twitter found the moment utterly charming. They enjoyed how the royal couple interacted naturally with the owners and customers.

“So happy to see their happiness,” wrote one fan in the comments section of the tweet.

“The phone booking was hilarious to watch – no offense meant, but don’t give up your day job Prince William,” a second follower wrote. “I hope the person booking the table got their table – and were surprised with who took the booking! Fantastic!!!”

“The phone call was the best moment of today,” penned a third admirer.

A fourth fan wrote, “Fantastic to highlight the people within the community that do so much good. Well done, Kate and William.”

Prince William will soon play a very public role at his father, King Charles’ coronation, on May 6, 2023. He will be his father’s only royal liege man, pledging to “live and die” for the crown during the ceremony.