Sarah Ferguson Will Attend King Charles’ Coronation Even Though She Isn’t Invited to the Ceremony

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, will participate in King Charles’ coronation. However, she has not been invited to the Westminister Abbey ceremony, which takes place on May 6, 2023. How will Sarah attend the historical event without a formal invitation? Here are all the details.

Sarah Ferguson denied a coronation invite by King Charles

The Duchess of York, who was married for 10 years to King Charles’ brother, Prince Andrew, has not been invited to King Charles’ official coronation. However, she does not harbor any hard feelings regarding her omission from the event.

“I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting,” she said, according to Hello! Magazine. “That’s what I’m going to be doing.”

“Because that would make me very happy,” she continued. She also added that she enjoys watching the commentators covering the event because you “hear a lot on the telly” than you do in-person.

Sarah also understands that due to her divorce from Prince Andrew and the fact that she is no longer an active member of the royal family, she never “expected” to receive an invite.

“You can’t have it both ways. You can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this. ‘ [You’re in] or you’re out,” the Duchess of York added. “I think it’s really great to be supportive big time.”

However, Sarah is invited to take part in one coronation celebration alongside the rest of the royal family. What official engagement is she attending if she is not invited to the ceremony?

Sarah Ferguson will attend the Winsor Castle concert celebrating King Charles’ coronation

Instead of attending the coronation ceremony, where 2,000 guests will watch King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ anointing, Sarah will join the royal family for another, less formal event. Alongside 20,000 ticket holders, the Duchess of York will attend the Coronation Concert, featuring stars such as Take That, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry.

Also performing are Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, and Alexis Ffrench. These round out the remaining artists that will take the stage for the coronation concert.

Per USA Today, a choir of amateur troupes across the United Kingdom, including refugee choirs, National Health Service choirs, LGBTQ singing groups, and deaf signing choirs, will also take the stage at Windsor Castle.

Before the selected performers were announced, it was revealed that many A-list celebrities declined to participate. These included Adele, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Elton John, and Kylie Minogue.

Sarah Ferguson’s ex-Prince Andrew and daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, will attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony

According to Express, Sarah Ferguson’s beleaguered ex-Prince Andrew, and their daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, will attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony at Westminister Abbey. However, they will not have any roles in the historic event.

Following that, Sarah and her daughters will attend the concert. She maintains a cordial relationship with the royal family and cares for Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick.

Sarah attended Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. She also was a part of the family’s Christmas celebrations in 2022. Fergie and Prince Andrew still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor despite their divorce in 1996.