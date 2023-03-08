Sarah Ferguson Changes Her Tune and Now Says She ‘Loved Every Minute’ of Being a Princess

Just like Prince Harry, Sarah Ferguson has also been on a promotional tour for a book and doing interviews about her life and time as a working member of the royal family. The Duchess of York‘s comments though haven’t been damaging claims or negative shots at the Firm. In fact, Sarah has been praising the family and even gushed about how she “loved every minute” of being a princess. That remark, however, has left some royal watchers scratching their heads because Prince Andrew’s ex-wife has previously said that royal life “is not a fairy tale.”

Here’s why the duchess is changing her tune now, plus the reason she’s still supporting and standing by the Duke of York despite allegations of sexual assault and settling with his accuser.

Sarah Ferguson speaks onstage in New York City during the promotional tour for her book ‘A Most Intriguing Lady’ | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Now Sarah says she ‘loved’ being a princess

During a chat with The Telegraph, Sarah said: “Remember that the dream of every little girl is to be a princess, and I was a princess. And I loved every minute of it.”

Even when it came to having to get all dressed up for royal functions … Fergie now claims she “loved it” and having to sit through all those events she insisted that she “loved it.”

The duchess explained: “Listen, if every little girl’s dream is to be a princess, then your job is to uphold that dream. So I don’t ever want to let it down.” She added that following Queen Elizabeth’s death “it’s unbelievably important to uphold Her Majesty’s legacy. And although I’m not a member of the royal family anymore, my values are what I believe is right — and that’s what they uphold.”

Sarah Ferguson smiles on the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

She previously told Oprah royal life ‘isn’t a fairy tale’

Fergie’s statement that she loved being royal seems to contradict what she previously told Oprah Winfrey.

Several years back, long before the Sussexes sat down with Oprah for their bombshell interview, Sarah spoke to the talk show host and didn’t exactly have the fondest memories about being member of the Firm then.

On an episode of Oprah’s show in 1996, Sarah claimed that after you marry a prince the fairy tale ends saying: “Then comes the realism that you actually didn’t marry the fairy tale, you married a man. You fell in love and you married a man and then you’ve got to come to terms with the fairy tale. Now it’s not a fairy tale. It’s real life in there.”

These days though Sarah has learned to appreciate the life she had while married to Prince Andrew telling The Telegraph: “The thing is I had the great honor of being the queen’s daughter-in-law, and therefore I couldn’t not see every single second as a great learning curve.”

Why the duchess continues to stand by and support Prince Andrew

Sarah has also revealed why she continues to support Prince Andrew.

“During the [queen’s] last three years, her poor son has been going through such a tumultuous time,” the duchess said of the disgraced prince. “And I think [Her Majesty] was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer.

“She knew … I will always be there. Always. Because I love her. Really, she was more of a mother to me than my mother.”