Sarah Ferguson Debunks Meghan Markle’s Claim, Says She ‘Doesn’t Know’ and ‘Hasn’t Really Met’ the Duchess of Sussex

Prince Andrew‘s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has been asked about her opinion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the promotional tour for her new book and something she said about her nephew’s bride has raised a few eyebrows.

Here’s what the Duchess of York revealed about the Duchess of Sussex that has surprised some royal watchers.

(L): Sarah Ferguson at gala in London | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, (R): Meghan Markle on Long Walk at Windsor following Queen Elizabeth’s death | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sarah reveals she ‘hasn’t really met Meghan’

Prior to the release of her new novel titled A Most Intriguing Lady, Sarah made the rounds giving a number interviews and the topic of Harry and Meghan has come up. When asked for her thoughts on the Sussexes, the Duchess of York stated that she has “no judgment” of the pair.

“I don’t believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I’m not in a position myself to make any judgments,” she explained to People. “I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes.”

In an interview with The Telegraph though, Sarah talked a little more about Meghan and her comments were a bit surprising.

“I don’t really know Meghan,” Fergie told the publication. “I haven’t really met her. I spoke to her at the [queen’s] funeral, and I thought she looked absolutely beautiful.”

Meghan told Oprah Sarah taught her how to curtsy

Oprah Winfrey interviewing Meghan Markle for CBS Primetime Special | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Sarah saying she “doesn’t really know” and “never really met Meghan” is different from what the former Suits star said when speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2020.

During the duchess’s chat with the former talk show host, Meghan relayed a story about meeting Queen Elizabeth for the first time. According to Meghan, Sarah was there with her for that big meeting and even taught her how to curtsy in the monarch’s presence.

Meghan claimed that the meeting occurred at the home where Sarah and Prince Andrew live and it was her husband’s aunt who came to her rescue showing how to do a proper curtsy. “I learned it very quickly right in front of the house,” Meghan recalled. “Fergie ran out and said ‘Are you ready? Do you know how to curtsy?’ I said ‘Oh my goodness you guys!’ and so I practiced really quickly and went in … Apparently I did a very deep curtsy, I don’t remember it, and then we sat there and we chatted.”

In the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, Meghan said that after she met the queen Princess Eugenie and Fergie congratulated her telling her she had been “great.”

Sarah’s daughter reportedly moved in the Sussexes’ Cottage following eviction

A general view of the exterior of Frogmore Cottage | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Royal fans also assumed Sarah and Meghan knew each other well because Harry’s wife is good friends with Princess Eugenie and talked about how she knew her before she even met the prince.

Eugenie and her hubby, Jack Brooksbank, actually stayed at Prince Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage residence for a while when the Sussexes moved to the U.S. And now that the duke and duchess have been evicted from Frogmore, Eugenie and Jack are living there. OK! Magazine reported that the couple moved in weeks ago.

A source informed the outlet that: “The Sussexes are disappointed by the move but couldn’t be happier that Eugenie and Jack will take it over. They have been staying there on and off for the past few years anyway. They went to see Harry and Meghan last month in California. They took over some small personal belongings left in the property. They were also helping to box up items at Frogmore to be shipped over to California.”