Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Have Gotten King Charles’ Coronation Invitation — But Another Member of the Royal Family Has Not

Invitations for King Charles’ May coronation have officially been sent, but there is one member of the royal family who hasn’t received an invite. Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the guest list, Sarah Ferguson recently revealed that she hasn’t received an official invitation to the ceremony.

The move is a major snub to Sarah and her family, which includes the disgraced Prince Andrew, especially considering how close she was to the late Queen Elizabeth II. So why hasn’t Sarah been invited to Charles’ coronation?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson confirms that she hasn’t gotten King Charles’ coronation invitation

While promoting her new book, A Most Intriguing Lady, Sarah was asked if she was planning on attending the coronation of King Charles. According to Express, the Duchess of York revealed that she still hasn’t gotten the invite, though she wasn’t too broken up about it.

“The invitations haven’t gone out yet. Have they?” she stated. ‘Well I’ve decided the best thing about being British around a Coronation – although I’ve never been to one – I think we should, I should set up a tea room at the bottom of the drive with bunting and cakes.”

Sarah, who affectionately goes by the nickname “Fergie,” grew close to Queen Elizabeth II in the years leading up to her passing. In fact, Fergie is now taking care of the late Queen’s two corgis, though their bond clearly didn’t get her any closer to attending Charles’ coronation.

The snub doesn’t come as a huge surprise given Sarah’s previous scandals. Following her divorce from Andrew in 1996, Sarah has been left out of most of the royal family’s public appearances. This includes Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee held last summer.

We also know that Buckingham Palace has already sent out several invitations to the coronation. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has already confirmed that they received an invite, though it remains unclear if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the event or not.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not confirmed if they will attend King Charles’ coronation

Despite tensions within the royal family, there may be a chance that Prince Harry will attend the Coronation of King Charles III, as the latter’s office has reportedly reached out to Harry to discuss the upcoming ceremony.

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the event it would be their first public appearance with the royal family since his tell-all book, Spare. The book revealed explosive truths about the royals and created an even deeper rift between Harry and his family.

Harry and Meghan, of course, officially left the ranks of the royal family back in 2020. The couple currently resides in California, where they have set up their new home.

A spokesperson for the couple has not confirmed their plans to attend the ceremony. Buckingham Palace has also refused to comment on the situation, so royal fans will have to wait and see if Harry and Meghan show up.

The British public is split when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the coronation

While speculation concerning Harry and Meghan’s coronation plans continue to swirl, the British people have made it clear where they stand on the matter.

In a new Bloomberg poll, there is greater public support for Harry attending King Charles’ coronation than for him staying away. Conversely, the opposite is true for both Andrew and Harry’s wife, Meghan.

The coronation of King Charles III is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.