Kate Middleton Is a ‘Pro’ at Making People Feel Welcome, Says First Lady of Iceland

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has enough years as a royal family member to have a few tricks up her sleeve. Prince William’s wife may only be a working royal for 12 years. However, she is comfortable enough in her role to be called a “pro” at making people feel welcome. This claim was made by a guest at King Charles III’s coronation, who also happens to be the First Lady of Iceland.

Eliza Reid and Kate Middleton in side-by-side photographs | Mat Hayward/Rasid Necati Aslim/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s years of working for the crown made her a ‘pro’

When Kate Middleton entered the royal family, she had many years of learning the ins and outs of royal life as Prince William’s longtime girlfriend. However, it wasn’t until she formally became the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 that her royal duties ramped up.

Initially, Kate was more reserved during royal walkabouts and charity events. However, as she became more confident in her role, Kate began engaging more with royal fans and the public.

However, as her future role as the United Kingdom’s queen becomes more certain, Kate is showing her confidence at a higher level than ever. One King Charles coronation guest said the Princess of Wales was a “pro” at making people feel welcome.

Coronation guest and First Lady of Iceland Eliza Reid shared her experience with Kate Middleton at an event ahead of Charles’ coronation with People Magazine.

Reid said, “We went to Buckingham Palace the night before for a reception. We got to talk to the Princess of Wales for a little bit.”

“She is such a pro. You can see these people kind of freeze up around her, and she automatically goes into ‘Thanks for coming, I’m so glad you’re here.’ I almost didn’t want to talk to her for too long because I know she has to get to everybody,” they concluded.

Eliza Reid reveals royal family event secrets

Eliza Reid photographed at The WOW Foundation X Bloomberg dinner to celebrate WOW: Women Of The World Festival at The Magazine, Serpentine North, on March 10, 2022, in London, England | David M. Benett/Getty Images

The First Lady of Iceland shared other details regarding the royal family. She spoke of one little-known secret regarding how dignitaries are seated at significant events connected to the House of Windsor.

Eliza Reid and husband, President of the Nordic Republic Guðni Th. Jóhannesson attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. Reid shared that the clan utilizes a specific way of seating so as not to cause any issues between dignitaries invited to these large-scale events.

“They seat the heads of states by doing the Commonwealth first and then alphabetically. We were seated in the same row as Ireland and Israel,” she explained.

“At the funeral, we were at the other side of the aisle, and the story in Iceland was we were two rows ahead of the Bidens, but it is only because it’s alphabetical order. I think it’s a good system, or there would be some bruised egos.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children are the royal family’s future

The Cambridge clan, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are the royal family’s future. William, Kate, and his heirs will eventually take over key roles in the institution.

Therefore, during King Charles’ coronation, the family took center stage. While Kate, Charlotte, and Louis may not have had roles in the historic ceremony, their regal looks and up-front placement showed their importance to the monarchy.

Prince William and Prince George both had roles in Charles’ investiture. William pledged to be his father’s, liege man. George was a coronation page and carried Charles’ robes into Westminister Abbey.

King Charles’ investiture was the first time three generations of kings participated in a coronation. The royal family commemorated the occasion with an official photo of Charles, William, and George inside Buckingham Palace.