Kate Middleton might be one of the most famous women in the world, but she still enjoys doing normal things every now and then -- and has a secret trick for not being recognized.

Kate Middleton wasn’t born royalty. The Princess of Wales didn’t meet her prince charming until college, when she stumbled upon Prince William during her freshman year at the University of St. Andrews. As she and William got to know each other, they grew closer, eventually starting a relationship more than 20 years ago.

Today, Kate is one of the world’s most famous women, but she still occasionally likes to take herself back to that time when she could go out in public and not worry about the press. And she has one secret trick for solo outings where she doesn’t want to be recognized.

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton takes herself on early morning solo outings to avoid crowds

The princess might not be able to stop at a McDonald’s in the middle of the afternoon or head to her nearest shopping mall on a busy Saturday, but that doesn’t mean she’s had to give up any and all semblance of a normal life. According to Express, Kate actually does like to escape royal life every now and then and take herself on a solo date to a museum or gallery, with royal author Tina Brown sharing that Kate’s trick is to arrive no later than 8 a.m., which allows her to enjoy the displays before the public can get in.

Of course, it’s not quite the same as putting on a wig and mustache and walking around in a trench coat, but getting there before anyone can step in and recognize her at least allows Kate to continue nourishing those hobbies that she enjoys after having given up much of what she grew up with in order to serve the United Kingdom.

Prince William and Kate Middleton try to get privacy whenever they can

William and Kate are no strangers to the press watching their every move, but the two do manage to escape the spotlight with their kids every once in a while for something like a private vacation. They visit Tresco, an island off the coast of Cornwall, as it’s quite private and only accessible by aircraft or boat.

Plus, William and Kate recently moved their family out of Kensington Palace and up to Adelaide Cottage, where they can give their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis a more private life. The three children also switched schools, and living at Adelaide Cottage is much less of a fish bowl for the kids than living at Kensington Palace.

William and Kate certainly understand that privacy is something you mostly give up as a royal family member, but Kate did learn the hard way. When the two were first married, they took a quick trip to France, where Kate Middleton, who thought she was out of range of any photographers, chose to sunbathe topless. The paparazzi, who were stations a half-mile away with lenses that could zoom that far, captured photos of her and published them. Kate and William sued, and they won the lawsuit, but at the expense of plenty of embarrassment. So while Kate might not have the private life she likely sometimes misses, she still has a way of doing things for herself every now and then.