Kate Middleton Is Strategically ‘Mentoring’ Princess Charlotte ‘For Royal Life’ With Every Public Outing, Expert Says

Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, have been spotted together on a number of royal outings as Charlotte gets older. And it turns out Kate has a subtle way of 'mentoring' Charlotte with each outing.

Princess Charlotte is growing nicely into her role. The middle child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Charlotte is the only daughter of the two, and for that reason, she gets plenty of media attention. Charlotte doesn’t make too many appearances alongside her ultra-famous parents, as she is only eight years old, but when William and Kate do take her out, one body language expert says Kate is lowkey “mentoring” her daughter. Those public appearances give Kate a chance to teach Charlotte the ropes of royal life with the understanding that someday, Charlotte will be one of just a few important faces within the royal family.

Kate Middleton with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2022 | Ashley Crowden/AFP/Getty Images

Kate Middleton uses each public appearance with Charlotte as a mentoring opportunity

Charlotte has had her share of silly moments in the spotlight. It’s hard to forget the time the young princess was caught sticking her tongue out while on a royal outing with her parents, and Kate quickly panic-laughed and tried to curb her young daughter’s silly behavior. Charlotte was just four years old at the time, and these days, her behavior is much less surprising, though she still enjoys herself at sporting events like Wimbledon.

Body language expert Judi James says Kate uses the public appearances as opportunities for “mentoring” her daughter. “Watching Kate’s Wimbledon outing with Charlotte gave us a glimpse into how she’s actively mentoring her daughter for royal life,” James said, speaking to OK! Magazine UK, via Express. “Their mother-daughter relationship is maturing into a lovely friendship, similar to William’s relationship with their son, George.”

It’s no secret that William and Kate have worked hard to give their three kids as normal of a life as possible. “[Charlotte is] reaping the benefit of Kate and William’s determination to give them all as normal, rounded and secure a childhood as possible, emulating Kate’s early years.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Princess Charlotte in 2022 | Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte will start making more royal appearances as she grows up

At eight years old, William and Kate don’t take Charlotte out too often. However, she does make appearances as necessary, including annually at Trooping the Colour and also at even more important events, such as her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral back in September 2022 and her grandfather King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in May 2023.

Charlotte and her siblings are slowly being introduced to the public eye; they mostly appear at casual events, such as Wimbledon, where Charlotte was recently able to get excited about her favorite player and let loose a bit during the match. George, as the oldest sibling at 10 years, has been making even more appearances and even held a role in his grandfather’s coronation ceremony. Louis, who is still a bit young at just five years old, stays behind more often than his brother and sister. But in due time, he’ll be more in the public eye, too. Of course, fans can’t get enough of Louis’ silly reactions to the things he doesn’t like, but as he outgrows that, William and Kate will likely bring him out more often.