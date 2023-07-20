Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte displayed what a body language expert's called 'high levels of subliminal mirroring' at Wimbledon on July 16.

Look out, Prince William. Kate Middleton is part of another burgeoning royal duo, one with their daughter, Princess Charlotte. The Princess of Wales and the young royal were what a body language expert has described as a “very compelling double-act” at Wimbledon.

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton sat next to each other at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William | Julian Finney/Getty Images

On July 16, the Prince and Princess of Wales headed to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. However, they weren’t alone for the London, England, appearance.

William and Kate were joined by their two oldest children, soon-to-be 10-year-old Prince George, and Charlotte, 8. The foursome sat in the front row of the royal box at Centre Court.

Much like other official appearances, from the coronation to the coronation concert, William and Kate flanked their children. Kate sat on one end, followed by Charlotte, George, and William at the other end.

In addition to watching Kate hand out trophies after the match — she’s the Club’s president and royal patron — they also met with ball boys and girls as well as the players.

Kate and Charlotte were in sync with their Wimbledon body language

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Just like William and Kate are often seen with similar or nearly identical body language, Kate and Charlotte had a certain level of “synchronicity” at Wimbledon.

So much so body language expert Judi Jams told the U.K.’s Mirror that the mother and daughter made for a “very compelling double act with high levels of subliminal mirroring.”

Not only did Kate and Charlotte’s heads lean “together in a non-verbal sign of synchronicity,” but the pair “moved or sat in similar positions” while they watched Carlos Alcaraz beat the defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

Cameras spotted Kate and Charlotte exchanging smiles from the front row while both sported sunglasses. Other times during the championship match, they could be seen chatting with George and William or clapping. Essentially, no matter what happened on the court, chances are Kate and Charlotte were unconsciously “mirroring” each other.

Charlotte had Kate’s ‘full attention and support’ during a ‘sweet moment’ at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte | Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Just like Kate’s done with her husband, Kate shared a “sweet moment of affection” with Charlotte.

“As Charlotte looked at her mother Kate placed her fingers under her chin to tilt her head up gently, which was an affectionate gesture to show Charlotte had her full attention and support,” James said.

So where was William while Kate and Charlotte were making a name for themselves as a new “double-act” in the royal family? He sat on the end with George in between him and Charlotte, taking a “more low-key role” at Wimbledon.

“When he did chat to the children,” James said, “he received flatteringly intense signals of attention and affection from Kate, who seemed determined to bring him into the group via smiles and eye attention rituals of encouragement.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.