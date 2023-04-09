Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter and Husband Dubbed ‘Sexiest Royal Couple’ by Body Language Expert

A body language expert is dishing out another label to one of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren. An expert says Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, who’s already been named the most “tactile” royal, makes up the “sexiest royal couple” with her husband, Mike Tindall.

Members of the British royal family | Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Zara and Mike are “the sexiest royal couple,” according to body language expert Judi James. Although they’ve been married since July 2011, the pair have been known to give off a “newlyweds” vibe. The reason, at least partly, is that they’re OK with public displays of affection, or PDA.

“Unlike other royals, the Tindalls have also shown the confidence to air their emotional ties and physical attraction signals in public,” James said (via Express). “Their PDAs are legendary but also authentic.”

“Zara and Mike will produce posed hugs and kisses for the cameras at outings like Ascot,” she continued. “But there are so many totally spontaneous moments when we can see them touching, kissing and eye-gazing like newlyweds.”

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall have great ‘balance’ and ‘banter’ as a couple

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Not only are they James’ “sexiest royal couple” but Zara and Mike manage to have “balance” in their relationship as well as “banter.” The pair’s “apparent balance” relates to their “successful careers in the sporting world,” according to the expert.

The queen’s granddaughter is an accomplished equestrian, winning silver in the 2012 Olympic Games. Meanwhile, Mike’s a retired professional rugby player who now hosts The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y‬ podcast with the occasional royal shout-out.

“They will happily take turns to show signals of adoration and admiration to the other, depending on which one is the star of the show at any given moment,” James said of Zara and Mike’s “balance.”

They “also share an ability to use banter as what seems like their first communication currency with each other,” she added. They’re “often joking and teasing in public” before seamlessly switching “to empathy and more openly emotional responses too.”

Zara and Mike are ‘at their best’ as a couple when they’re being ‘playful’



The “playful” Tindalls have the ability to ease tension at royal events which is when they’re “at their best,” according to James.

“They are clearly at their best when they are being playful,” she said of Zara and Mike. “Whenever they arrive at even the most formal royal events they seem to lift the mood, which can often be frosty thanks to current rifts at the top level.”

“Gargantuan hugs” the couple “happily share” with “all the other royals” changes the mood in an instant. Instead of “tension and formality,” there are “smiles and laughter.”

Take, for instance, Zara’s chat with Prince Harry on the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral in June 2022. While her husband’s body language hinted at “awkwardness,” Zara shared a few words with her cousin during the seemingly tense royal family reunion.

