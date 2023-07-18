Prince Louis didn't join the rest of the Wales family — Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte — in the royal box on July 16.

Prince Louis missed out on going to Wimbledon with the rest of his family. Instead, the young royal’s parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, sat in the royal box for the men’s singles final. So how did Louis feel about skipping Wimbledon? Not great, according to the Princess of Wales.

Prince William and Kate Middleton went to Wimbledon with George and Charlotte, no Louis

The world didn’t get another glimpse of Louis’s hilarious facial expressions at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023. Meaning the famed tennis tournament isn’t joining the growing list of events — 2022’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, King Charles III’s coronation, etc., — where Louis has gone viral for his colorful behavior and silly faces.

Instead, Louis was nowhere to be seen when the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. With them were Louis’s two older siblings, George and Charlotte.

While William, Kate, Charlotte, and George watched Carlos Alcaraz beat the defending champion Novak Djokovic Louis at Centre Court, Louis was, perhaps, watching from home. Maybe Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A? Or Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, England, with the Wales family’s longtime nanny, Maria Borrallo.

Had Louis attended, it would’ve marked the second time the Wales family’s stepped out together in recent days. Just days before William, Kate, George, and Charlotte went to Wimbledon, they, plus Louis, visited an air show on July 14.

Prior to that, Trooping the Colour marked William and Kate’s last public appearance as an entire family. George, Charlotte, and Louis participated in the traditional carriage procession before joining their parents on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Kate said Louis was ‘very upset’ he couldn’t go to the Wimbledon final

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis | Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Now for how Louis felt about not being able to go to Wimbledon with the rest of his family. Kate revealed she and William’s youngest didn’t react well to missing out while chatting with Ella Ottaway, Wimbledon’s Children, Young People, and Families Coordinator.

“It’s Charlotte’s first time,” Kate said before adding, “George came last year,” (via Mirror). “They’ve been eagerly watching. Charlotte, you’ve been getting to grips with the scoring, haven’t you? Louis was very upset he wasn’t coming today.”

George made his Wimbledon debut shortly before turning 9 in 2022. Meanwhile, Charlotte is 8 years old. If the Prince and Princess of Wales do the same for Louis, he might attend Wimbledon in 2026 or 2027.

Kate also shared Prince Louis is practicing being a Wimbledon ball boy

In another conversation, Kate told Joel, a 16-year-old Wimbledon ball boy, that Louis is practicing for the job.

“He tries to practice the standing and staying serious like us,” Joel told the PA news agency (via The Daily Express). Louis, the Wimbledon ball boy continued, “tries to practice the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players.”

May George and Charlotte shared goodies from the gift bags they received at Wimbledon?