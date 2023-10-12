Kate Middleton's parenting style is being praised as she skips a key royal event to remain home with her children during a critical exam period for Prince George.

Prince William’s upcoming trip to Singapore for the Earthshot Awards will have one less royal on board. Kate Middleton stepped back from this event championed by the Prince of Wales to remain home with their children. A royal expert calls Kate Middleton’s decision “setting an example” of “good parenting.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express Kate’s decision not to join her husband will be seen favorably by the public. The Princess of Wales is staying home to support her oldest son, Prince George, as he faces crucial school exams.

“William and Catherine attended the last two Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremonies in London and Boston together,” Fitzwilliams says. “It’s understood she wants to be with George because of his exams. And it will be appreciated that the Waleseswant to set an example of good parenting. That will be totally understood.”

He continued, “The [Earthshot] Prize is a remarkable achievement. William, whose ratings are extremely high both here and in the United States, will be there. Hopefully, they will be together at next year’s ceremony.”

Why is staying home with Prince George for his exams so important to Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton and Prince George photographed at the Men’s Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton has historically put parenting before that of her duties to the crown. Therefore, her decision to remain home with their children instead of accompanying Prince William to the Earthshot Awards Ceremony is not unusual.

The school exams Prince George is sitting for are rumored to be those that will determine his schooling moving forward. While Kensington Palace has not shared information regarding George’s exams, the entrance exams for Eton College are held in the first week of November.

Even if Kate’s firstborn son does not attend his father’s and Prince Harry’s alma mater, these exams are also used by other private schools in determining the students that will be selected for incoming classes. The ISEB transitions younger students from prep and junior schools to senior schools in the UK.

Prince William was accepted to Eton College in 1995. Prince Harry entered in 1998.

Queen Elizabeth II’s cousins, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and Prince Michael of Kent, attended Eton, as did Princess Diana’s father, John, 8th Earl Spencer, and her brother, Charles Spencer.

Where does Prince George currently attend school?

Prince George currently attends school at Lambrook Primary School, along with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Lambrook, however, only teaches students until age 13.

When the royal trio joined the school in September 2022, Headmaster Jonathan Perry had this to say about their arrival, per The Mirror. “We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

However, in June 2023, George was seen alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton touring Eton for the first time. The all-boys boarding school, with 1,350 students, is just a short drive from the family’s Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.

Although Eton College students are between the ages of 13 and 18, they must be registered before June 30 of the school year the boy turns 10. Prince George is currently 10 years old.

The school costs nearly $20,000 per term, with three terms per year. There is also a $500 registration fee.