Kate Middleton’s not going to Singapore for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards. That means Prince William, who founded the environmental initiative in 2020, will be going solo. The reason behind the Princess of Wales’s absence? She and the Prince of Wales’s oldest son, Prince George. The 10-year-old royal has a particularly important school event coinciding with the ceremony.

Kate doesn’t ‘want to disturb’ George while he takes school exams by going to Singapore

Don’t expect to see Kate in a green gown to match the Earthshot Prize Award’s green carpet this year. She’s not attending the ceremony alongside William in November 2023.

Rather, she’s staying at home in Windsor, England, (Adelaide Cottage is the Wales family’s primary residence.). The 41-year-old will be there while George takes exams and his younger siblings, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis, go to class at nearby Lambrook School.

Per the U.K.’s Mirror, “Kate does not want to disturb the youngsters’ schooling and works hard to ensure the trio have a stable home life in preparation for their royal careers later down the line.”

Speaking to the Daily Beast, an insider close to Kate said the royal “is tirelessly working on behalf of the monarchy. The fact is that her youngest child is 5, so I don’t think she should be expected to hop on a plane every two minutes.”

In the last year, William and Kate have included George, Charlotte, and Louis in a number of official visits and appearances. However, most have been local i.e., a short drive from their Windsor home, meaning a Wales family trip to the Earthshot Prize Awards may still be a few years away.

Expert says it’s ‘entirely right’ Kate ‘should be there’ for George, not at the Earthshot Prize Awards

According to Jennie Bond, Kate made the “right decision” to skip walking the green carpet in Singapore with William to stay home.

She “absolutely [made] the right decision,” Bond told OK! Magazine. “I cheered out loud when I learned that Catherine had chosen to stay home with George.”

“Official duties will come and go; children need their parents, and they grow up fast,” the expert explained. “There will be more Earthshot events and prizes. But this year, George has his own big event going on – exams. It is entirely right that his mum should be there to help him through them.”

Prince William’s likely unhappy he’s missing out on George’s exam week

Bond continued, saying George’s father probably isn’t thrilled he won’t be there for George as he takes his exams.

“I expect William is kicking himself that his schedule clashes with George’s exams,” the royal expert said. “But he will be wholly supportive of Catherine staying home to help their son.”

So, as William visits Singapore to mark the third annual Earthshot Prize, Kate will remain in England with George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards take place on Nov. 7, 2023.