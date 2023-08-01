'The choice of school for the children will tell us a lot about William and Catherine,' a royal expert says.

Prince George’s education may influence his siblings’ futures. A royal expert says Kate Middleton and Prince William may take an “all or nothing” approach to school for their children, which could see Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis follow in their older brother’s footsteps.

​George, Charlotte, and Louis are currently students at Lambrook School near Adelaide Cottage

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Right now, William and Kate’s three children go to the same school, Lambrook. Located in Berkshire, England, it’s a short drive away from Adelaide Cottage at Windsor Great Park, which has been their family home since 2022.

George, Charlotte, and Louis started classes at Lambrook School in September 2022, after which Kate shared they’d adjusted well.

However, it seems George, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, are already considering boarding school. In June 2023, George was spotted visiting the prestigious Eton College boarding school with his parents.

Lambrook teaches students until age 13. That means George, who turns 10 on July 22, 2023, only has a few years left there. Meanwhile, Eton is a boarding school for boys from ages 13-18.

Charlotte and Louis will likely go to boarding school if Prince George does too

Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Boarding school may be on the horizon for all of William and Kate’s kids, not just George. “I imagine it will be all or nothing,” Jennie Bond, a royal expert and commentator, said (via OK!). “In other words, all three will go away to school, or none of them.”

“The choice of school for the children will tell us a lot about William and Catherine,” Bond continued. “So far, they’ve been such hands-on parents. And, personally, I think it would be sad to see them send their children away to boarding school.”

“I would applaud a decision to keep them as day pupils at schools nearby their home,” the former BBC royal correspondent added. “But I think both William and Catherine were happy at boarding school. I suppose it’s what they know and perhaps they will want to pass this experience on to their children.”

William went to boarding school at Eton while Kate attended Marlborough College before they met in college at Scotland’s University of St. Andrew’s.

“I will be cheering loudly if they decide to keep their children close and nurture them through their adolescence as they have nurtured them through the young years,” Bond concluded.

Prince Harry described boarding school at Eton as ‘purgatory’

George’s uncle, Prince Harry, didn’t particularly enjoy his time at Eton. As he shared in his January 2023 memoir, Spare, starting school there came as a “profound shock” at 13.

The school, he wrote, was “heaven for brilliant boys, it could thus only be purgatory for one very unbrilliant boy.”

Harry also shared that his older brother, William, who began attending Eton in 1995, wasn’t exactly guiding him through the ways of the storied boarding school. Rather, Harry claimed the now-Prince of Wales pretended not to know him.

“For the last two years, [William] explained, Eton had been his sanctuary,” Harry said. “No kid brother tagging along, pestering him with questions, pushing up on his social circle. He was forging his own life, and he wasn’t willing to give that up.”