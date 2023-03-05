How Much Does Kate Middleton’s Green Earthshot Prize Dress Cost?

Kate Middleton wowed everyone when she wore her green dress to the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. She perfectly matched the event’s green carpet. Kate and Prince William stole the show with their stylish looks. How much was Kate’s dress? Here’s what we know.

Kate Middleton’s green dress

Prince William’s Earthshot initiative focuses on finding solutions to global environmental issues. Kate wore a green dress to go with the event’s theme. She paired the dress with the late Princess Diana’s diamond-and-emerald choker (known as Queen Mary’s Emerald Choker). Kate’s jewelry choice was likely her way of honoring Diana, who also held the title of Princess of Wales.

Kate also honored the late Queen Elizabeth II. This shade of green is a color the monarch used to wear when she wanted to be seen during events. Queen Elizabeth II wore a bright green outfit in 2016 when she turned 90 years old. She also wore green during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding.

“The green dress was such an eye-popping color,” Bethan Holt, a fashion director at The Daily Telegraph, tells People. “It had so many echoes of the late queen to me. To do something so unexpected and carry it off was such an amazing fashion moment.”

The cost of Kate Middleton’s green Earthshot Prize dress

Kate rented her gown from British fashion company Hurr, reports Vogue. The rental fee can be anywhere from $91 to $238. If you’re interested in making this gown a permanent part of your wardrobe, the Solace London dress retails for $645. The outfit also comes in white and fuchsia.

Expert Darren Stanton discussed Kate’s outfit. He says her color choice is significant. According to him, her ensemble communicates who she really is.

“While attending the Earthshot Prize, Kate opted for a green dress,” says Darren Stanton on behalf of Betfair Bingo. “Green is a special color that signifies communication, openness, and being a selfless person who likes to give.”

Kate Middleton makes smart money choices

Kate is known to make smart financial choices. She’s often seen wearing outfits more than once. A recent example is the white Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the 2019 and 2023 BAFTAs. When Kate wore the dress the second time, the outfit was altered. The flowers on the shoulder were removed, and the designers added a long bow.

Kate also recycled her maroon Roland Mouret suit. She wore this outfit when she hosted a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League earlier this year. She also wore the suit during her 2022 Boston trip with Prince William.

