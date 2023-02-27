Kate Middleton Wanted to Show ‘Calm’ and ‘Trust’ Through Her Outfit After Prince Harry’s ‘Spare,’ Says Expert

Kate Middleton is adjusting to her duties as Princess of Wales. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, she transitioned from her previous role as Duchess of Cambridge. One challenge Kate faces is maintaining her composure after the release of Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare.

During royal engagements, she and Prince William are often asked for their opinion of the book. Kate and William might get rattled by the questions, but they try not to show how they’re truly feeling. A fashion expert says one way Kate tries to communicate messages is through her clothing. According to the expert, she wanted to show “calm” and “trust” during a recent event.

Kate Middleton wore blue and green

Kate made her first public appearance a few days after the release of Prince Harry’s Spare. She and her family were under intense scrutiny after excerpts from the book were distributed among news outlets. However, Kate remained calm and carried on with her royal engagements.

After the book was released, Kate and William visited different health organizations. The Princess of Wales wore a long green and blue coat with a navy-blue dress. Miranda Holder, a celebrity stylist and fashion expert, says Kate had a blue-and-green theme from head to toe.

“Kate looked absolutely sensational as she stepped out in her favorite tartan Holland and Cooper double-breasted coat in dark blue-and-green tartan,” Holder tells Express. “Her glossy hair tumbled in soft waves over her shoulders, and she wore a navy-blue dress underneath the coat, which was cinched at the waist with a matching belt.”

Holder continues, “The blue-and-green theme was carried into her accessories, as she completed the look with navy-blue court shoes and a beautiful green handbag. Kate looked polished, professional, and sophisticated for her appointment.”

Kate wanted to show ‘calm’ and ‘trust’

Holder says there were messages hidden in Kate’s outfit. According to her, blue is a symbol of “calm” and “trust.” The green was a nice complement that gave the outfit a pop of color.

“Blue is one of her favorite colors to wear as it is believed to assist in communication, be calming, and evoke trust,” says Holder. “Indeed, it is for these reasons that the color is so strongly associated with the medical profession, making the color the ideal diplomatic choice for the Princess to wear.”

Adds Holder, “The dark tones of navy and bottle green felt appropriate for the season, and also somber enough to reflect the turbulent time the family have been suffering following the press reaction to Harry’s book release. Anything brighter or lighter would have felt jarring at this tricky time.”

White is another go-to color for Kate, says Darren Stanton

Body language expert Darren Stanton says Kate usually wears light colors when she wants to blend in with everyone else. According to Stanton, she wore white to the 2023 BAFTAs so she wouldn’t draw too much attention away from the celebrities.

“Kate wore a flowing white dress, a color she chooses when she wants to blend,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair. “She clearly did not want to be the center of attention, as opposed to when she wears striking reds or blues.”

