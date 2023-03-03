5 Times Prince William Made Kate Middleton Break Character and Laugh in Public

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relationship seems stronger than ever. They are in demanding roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales, so they rely on each other for support. However, they aren’t always serious. The couple takes time to laugh and enjoy each other’s company. Here are five times when William caused Kate to break character and laugh during a royal engagement.

1. Prince William made Kate Middleton laugh during a game of golf

Kate Middleton and Prince William | ANDY COMMINS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate had fun with William during a 2021 visit hosted by the Cheesy Waffles Project, a charity for people with special needs. William had Kate doubled over with laughter. She missed the ball a few times, and it seemed like William was teasing her about it.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a message on Twitter about their visit. They seemed to enjoy their time.

“Fun and games at the Cheesy Waffles Project, who support young people with additional needs across County Durham,” they said. “CWP receives support from The Key, one of 26 charities chosen by The Duke and Duchess in 2011 to benefit from donations to their Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund.”

2. Kate and William laughed while touring Alexandra Park Sports Hub

William was at it again during a 2021 tour of the grounds of Alexandra Park Sports Hub. They met with scouts from across the area to hear more about their Promise to the Planet campaign. Kate was seen roaring with laughter while taking in the sights.

“When William talks, we can see Kate regarding him with a look that suggests he is both interesting and adorable,” royal expert Judi James tells Express. “These signals of intense interest will act as the perfect confidence and morale-booster as they take on their royal duties.”

3. William made Kate laugh while they watched the 2012 Paralympic Games

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

William and Kate shared a laugh during the 2012 Paralympic Games. They clapped and smiled as they cheered on the participants. It was clear they were having a great time. At one point, it looked like William told Kate a joke that sent her into fits of laughter.

4. Kate looked delighted during the 2022 Royal Ascot

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate and William were all smiles while attending the 2022 Royal Ascot. It’s not clear what William said, but he likely shared a funny story or joke. William seems to enjoy making Kate laugh.

5. Kate laughed during a 2019 visit to Windsor Park Stadium

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Another time Kate couldn’t help but laugh was during a 2019 visit to Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland. A conversation with William left her with a wide smile. She looked at the Prince of Wales as if he said something so funny that she couldn’t help but let out a hearty laugh.

