‘Mischievous’ Kate Middleton Made a Gesture Toward Prince William That’s ‘Indicative of a True Relationship,’ Says Body Language Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William had a fancy date night at the 2023 BAFTA Awards ceremony. The couple looked energetic and happy to be at the high-profile event. Kate received a lot of attention after she playfully patted William’s backside. A body language expert says Kate’s gesture indicates they have a “true relationship.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate and William appear to enjoy each other’s company. They’re often seen engaging in playful moments and giving each other loving looks. Body language expert Darren Stanton says Kate’s playful pat on William’s bottom shows the couple has an authentic relationship.

“One of the key moments of the evening is when Kate appeared to tap Prince William cheekily on the bottom, which was captured on camera,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair. “At the beginning of the clip, Kate looked like she went to touch William’s hand, and it was not reciprocated.”

Stanton continues, “She then went on to tap him on the backside, which is indicative of a true relationship. She was being very cheeky, knowing that this gesture would probably make global headlines. It’s apparent they both have a very great sense of humor, can have fun together, and are mischievous.”

Kate and William looked ‘loved up,’ says Judi James

Kate and William’s chemistry didn’t go unnoticed. Body language expert Judi James says the couple’s interaction “made this look like their most loved-up appearance together to date.” She had a lot to say about Kate touching William on the bottom.

“This is one of the most tactile moments between the couple, but it is more complex than it seems,” James tells Daily Mail. “Kate appeared to reach her right hand out to William in a demand for a handclasp, which in itself is unusual for this royal couple at such a dazzling event. William was leaning in to chat to her and appears to have missed the hint. Kate’s response of the bum-pat is a flirtatious ritual then but combined with a rather cheeky, sexy reprimand after he missed her cue.”

Kate Middleton has a ‘massive amount of confidence,’ says Darren Stanton

Stanton says Kate has grown into her role as Princess of Wales. He says she appears more confident as time goes on. According to Stanton, Kate’s daring move shows she’s comfortable with being a public figure.

“The gesture also demonstrated a massive amount of confidence from Kate,” adds Stanton. “It’s not often you would see a senior member of the royal family tapping their partner on the bottom; it breaks overall protocol. Most couples have their own private gestures with each other, and this is Kate’s. She is clearly very comfortable in her own skin. This clearly signifies how confident the couple have both become over the years. It’s apparent that they do not mind the world seeing their affectionate side.”

