Prince Harry Often Had Kate Middleton ‘Roaring With Laughter’ When They Were Close, Body Language Expert Says

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton once had a close relationship but that changed when Harry and Meghan left the royal family and moved to the U.S. A body language expert looked at how Kate would “roar with laughter” when she was around Harry and how fatherhood changed the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool /Getty Images

Prince Harry always seemed to have the ‘most fun,’ body language expert says

Body language expert Judi James looked at how Harry and Kate shared a close bond before the Sussexes moved to the U.S. in 2020, telling Express how Kate would be “roaring with laughter” when she was around him.

“It was sad to hear Harry describing himself as having been ‘trapped’ during his life as a royal,” James said. “Of all the members of the firm, he was always the one appearing to have the best time and the most fun.”

She continued, “His humor was unique to him, not something that needed prompting from locations or even the company he was in.”

Prince Harry had Kate Middleton ‘roaring with laughter’ when they were close, expert says

Prince Harry always sported a grin that cheered up other family members, especially Kate, the body language expert said.

“Harry’s really impish, naughty grin appeared to be all his own work and he took it with him relentlessly, making even the most sour-faced royals join in and catch his very infectious mood,” James said.

She continued, “We could see Kate literally roaring with laughter in his company and although she clearly has a sense of fun herself, it was often hidden behind a desire to get everything right in public in terms of regal behavior.”

Prince Harry also shared moments with William as his “wingman,” James said. “His ‘banter’ with William was legendary and Harry always looked like the perfect wingman for a brother destined to have the weight of the world on his shoulders in his future role as king.”

Prince Harry had the ability to connect with young people because of his childlike ways. “Harry’s ability to drop the grown-up stuff and act like a child himself made him the perfect representative when his visits entailed meeting young people,” James explained. “But since then he has implied his life was less fun-filled and perfect than it looked.”

Related Prince Harry Claims Prince William and Kate Middleton Encouraged Him to Wear Nazi Uniform to Costume Party

Expert shares how Prince Harry’s body language has changed

James noted that Prince Harry’s body language has changed quite a lot since he and Meghan left the UK.

“Since his ‘escape’ to the U.S. it is easy to see how much this epiphany has impacted his body language,” she said. “The grin appears now and again, but the Harry we see now tends to be resolutely grown-up and full of serious concerns and responsibilities.”

James said that the change came, in part, with becoming a father. “Fatherhood seems to have caused a new air of maturity as well and when he lectures the world it is with the air of an expert or guru,” she remarked.

The body language expert continued, “He looks adamant about having no regrets and his body language and verbal tone often seem to imply he has risen above the role of prince and that he has gained rather than lost from his decision to quit.”

Overall, the expert said, Prince Harry has become “more serious” in his gestures and expressions. “From a playful, loveable young man who was never known for his intellectual chops, he now speaks and adopts the more serious body language of a man who describes himself as ‘convening’ with world leaders,” she noted.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.