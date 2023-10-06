The Princess of Wales is playing a major role in assisting her firstborn son in learning the royal ropes.

Prince George‘s mother, Kate Middleton, understands part of her job as a parent to help prepare Prince George for his royal role as the future king of the United Kingdom. However, one royal commentator believes no one is better than Kate, the “perfect person” to ensure George learns about “normal life” in preparation for his ultimate role as monarch.

Kate Middleton is the right person to prepare Prince George to step into his royal role

As reported by Express, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes Kate Middleton is the “perfect person” to prepare Prince George for his role as the future king of the United Kingdom. She considers Kate, not brought up in royal circles, could help George assimilate into his position with a different perspective.

Bond believes Kate can show all her children what “normal” is like. She will be “key” in “providing a balanced upbringing for a boy born to be king.”

She said, “Catherine is in a perfect position to show them what ‘normal’ life looks like. Her family forms a secure and happy unit away from Palaces and castles, servants and hierarchy.”

Bond explains that William and Catherine have remained steadfast that their children would live as normal a childhood as possible. Prince George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, only attend key royal events and are otherwise allowed to live a childhood free from royal restrictions.

“I think Catherine is key to providing a balanced upbringing for a boy born to be King. She has learned what it means to be royal. The restrictions and the privileges. She is the perfect person to help George understand his destiny and, when the time comes, to embrace life as a working royal.”

Queen Elizabeth also helped shape Prince George’s view of the monarchy

Queen Elizabeth and Prince George photographed following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince George was also said to have had a close relationship with his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. She reportedly took her grandson under her wing to show him the royal ropes.

“He was likely aware of his destiny, and he had quite a close relationship with his great-grandmother,” Bond said. “He had watched her on official duties and stood with her on the Palace balcony as the crowds cheered her.”

Ms Bond suggested Queen Elizabeth may have subtly explained George’s destiny to the young boy during their time together. Reining over the United Kingdom for 70 years, Elizabeth understood what would be expected of her great-grandson when he became king.

“She might gently have told him what lay ahead for him—perhaps explained how she had not expected to become queen when she was a little girl. But George was born in direct succession; his destiny has never been in question,” Bond said.

George’s father, Prince William, was also mentored by Queen Elizabeth

Prince George’s father, Prince William, was also mentored by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. She cared deeply for William and was deeply invested in his future as king.

“She was his sovereign, but also a very loving grandmother who wanted to prepare him for the future,” reported Express. One of the ways Elizabeth helped William was by inviting him to lunch or tea every Sunday.

During that weekly visit, William would ask questions of his grandmother. Shehe, in turn, would mentor and teach him invaluable lessons about the monarchy. This close-knit relationship was depicted during season 5 of The Crown, where William spends time with his grandmother during a break from his studies at Eton College.

Prince George is second in line for the British throne. His father, Prince William, is in the line of succession directly ahead of his firstborn son.