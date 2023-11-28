The Princess of Wales showed off a body part that the late queen requested remain covered at all times.

Historically, Kate Middleton does not rattle the royal family’s chains. She abides by the House of Windsor’s rules regarding her demeanor, clothing, and public statements. However, she recently shattered royal protocol by boldly shaking up Queen Elizabeth’s one royal fashion rule. This led a commentator to exclaim, “Wow, Kate’s hot!”

Kate Middleton broke Queen Elizabeth’s longstanding royal rule of nude legs

Royal commentator Daniela Elser expressed shock the U.K.’s future queen displayed nude legs while attending a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at the Horse Guards Parade. Nude legs go against longstanding royal protocol.

“Things started when Kate and man-in-suit Prince William, the Prince of Wales, went off to do their duty and to meet President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee at their hotel, a role previously performed by Charles and Camilla when they were the Prince and Princess of Wales,” Elser wrote of Kate stealing the spotlight.

“From there, the group traveled to Horse Guards Parade for the ceremonial welcome, at which point the flowing, crimson cape chosen by Kate proved not to be quite so demure and restrained a garment as one might think. Instead, as she mounted the steps, it parted to reveal that, yes, indeed, HRHs have legs. Damn good ones too.”

Elser concluded, ” I think we can all agree with William’s powerful and erudite sentiment circa 2002 when he saw the princess walking in a student fashion show. ‘Wow, Kate’s hot.’”

A royal commentator said Kate Middleton gave off a different ‘vibe’ when wearing hose

Kate Middleton is known for her stellar fashion sense. However, many of her overall looks have been saddled with the addition of nude-colored hose, a fashion role Queen Elizabeth implored for female royal family members.

In showing off her bare legs, Kate makes her own choices regarding her overall look while still maintaining a sense of decorum required by the House of Windsor. However, this tweak means a lot regarding her future within the royal family.

Daniela Elser wrote, “Not only did the princess choose to reveal she possesses rudimentary body parts. But her surprisingly modern look made it clear she was busy breaking the late Queen’s golden rule of wearing hose.”

She continued, “For the past 12 years, we have seen the 41-year-old wheel out a truly shocking number of pairs of hideous flesh-colored tights. However, all those horrible pairs of hose would seem to have been thoroughly binned. HALLE-BLOODY-LUJAH.”

Elser quipped, “I personally hope that Kate and her dresser Natasha Archer had some symbolic burning of all of them in a 44-gallon drum in the Kensington Palace forecourt. A gloriously pagan celebration of the princess’ emancipation from her nylon prison.”

Is there more to Kate Middleton’s new look than meets the eye?

Just 15 months as Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is taking a stand as to how she will be perceived as her role within the royal family continues to grow. While these changes are small, they are also bold at the same time.

Kate appears to be coming into her own as she grows more comfortable in her position. Long gone is a shy young woman who stood demurely alongside her husband, Prince William.

Today, royal watchers are witnessing a woman embracing more dramatic looks. Case in point: the dramatic red cape and dress worn during her and William’s appearance alongside the Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee.

Daniela Elser writes, “Nothing about Kate and her cape was designed to melt into the background or not stand out. Really, I suppose, it comes down to confidence. Confidence that she can dress however she wants rather than the fustier standards of old.”

Kate Middleton will reportedly host a third annual Royal Carols: Together At Christmas concert. The event will take place at Westminister Abbey on December 8.