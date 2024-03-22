Update: Shortly after press time, Kate Middleton announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would continue to seek privacy while she undergoes treatment.

Kate Middleton’s whereabouts have been the talk of nearly ever media outlet in the United States and United Kingdom for several weeks now. The Princess of Wales initially stepped back from royal duties after Christmas; she reportedly underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January and has been on medical leave ever since.

After a reported spotting at a local farm shop near her home in Windsor, locals have once again claimed to spot the princess around town. She even reportedly brought the kids to tennis.

Kate Middleton | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has reportedly been spotted several times in Windsor

It seems that no matter what the royal family does to prove that Kate is alright, some members of the public just won’t believe it. After footage was leaked of what appeared to be Kate and William leaving a farm shop in Windsor, there were many who thought the film was a hoax. Now, though, Windsor locals claim to have spotted the future queen on a number of occasions.

According to Express, Kate has been seen around town and it’s pretty common. She’s mostly left alone, but one of her neighbors claims to have seen her on a number of occasions, with others saying she even brings her kids to tennis lessons. “We live here just across the road, they go in and out the back gate and Dave (the doorkeeper) will have let them in quickly,” a local told The Telegraph, via Express.

“They were at the tennis on Sunday my friend plays there and Kate was watching the children; they’re there all the time,” a local resident added. And yet another Windsor resident took to X to say that Kate is, in fact, doing well. “We see W and K [William and Kate] most days and in the last couple days, too!” the user wrote.

Kate Middleton | Jack Hill/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton will reportedly return to royal duties after Easter

When Kate initially went out on leave, Kensington Palace stated that she would plan to return to royal duties by Easter, which is on March 31. Although nothing has been confirmed, Express reports that palace insiders think the future queen will make a soft-launch back to royal duties by attending church service with the royal family on Easter.

Nothing has been firmly decided about Kate’s return, but a public appearance would certainly put some of the wild rumors to rest. Stories ranged from Kate being in a coma to Prince William fathering children out of wedlock; the internet conspiracies kept growing. Whether Kate eventually shares her medical diagnosis remains to be seen, but for now, it does appear to the Windsor locals that Kate is alive, well, and still married.