Kate Middleton Was Trying to Cooperate With Meghan Markle in Bridesmaid Dress Drama, Body Language Expert Says

In Prince Harry’s memoir, he shared the texts Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton exchanged regarding the infamous bridesmaid dress drama. A body language expert analyzed the messages and believes Kate was trying to be cooperative and wasn’t prickly at all.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry revealed the Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton bridesmaid dress texts

In his book Spare, Prince Harry revealed the texts that were exchanged between Meghan and Kate about the bridesmaid dresses, with Kate saying her daughter Charlotte’s dress didn’t fit right.

“Meg didn’t reply to Kate straight away. Yes, she had endless wedding-related texts, but mostly she was dealing with the chaos surrounding her father,” Harry wrote. “So the next morning she texted Kate that our tailor was standing by.”

“Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” Harry recalled Kate texted Meghan. “She cried when she tried it on at home.”

According to Harry, Meghan responded, “Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?”

Harry noted that Kate responded, “No, all the dresses need to be remade.”

He continued, “Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!”

“Yes, Kate, I know…,” Meghan responded.

Harry also wrote how Kate had “problems with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys? It went back and forth.”

Meghan texted Kate, “I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day.”

“Fine,” Kate replied.

When Harry arrived home following the heated text exchange, he found Meghan “on the floor sobbing.” He wrote, “It was intolerable but temporary. Kate hadn’t meant any harm, I told (Meghan).”

Body language expert calls Meghan’s reaction ‘childish’ and ‘stupid’

Human behavior and body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass, author of Toxic People: Toxic People: 10 Ways Of Dealing With People Who Make Your Life Miserable, analyzed the text messages, telling Express she believes Kate wasn’t trying to pick a fight with Meghan about the matter.

“Kate wanted to cooperate,” she explained.

Glass noted, “It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s childish, babyish, and stupid.”

She continued, “Kate wanted to be cooperative. You know, when she said the dresses needed to be done, even the tailor said yes, everyone’s dresses need to be done. It was so, so silly.”

Tailor weighed in on the dress drama

The tailor, Ajay Mirpuri, provided his perspective on the Meghan and Kate drama, telling the Daily Mail, “I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren’t fitting — it’s nerve-wracking. I feel for them all because you wouldn’t want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress — and that’s what they were.”

Mirpuri added, “All six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, and we did it. I’m a royalist and I wanted to do whatever I could with my small business to serve the royal family.”

