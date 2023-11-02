The reported book will help clarify the Middleton family's response to the commentary made about Kate and William by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Kate Middleton‘s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, plans to share the Middleton family’s side of the story over the fallout between Kate, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry. However, a source claims the royal relative reportedly “won’t embarrass” his relations within the pages of his tell-all book.

A story published in The New York Post alleges Kate Middleton’s uncle, Garry Goldsmith, is writing a tell-all book detailing his life story. However, he will reportedly allow Kate Middleton and her mother, Carole, to review the final manuscript before it is sent to the publisher.

“He won’t want to do anything that will embarrass them,” the source claims of the book. Carole is Gary’s older sister.

Goldsmith reportedly wants to clear the air regarding remarks Prince Harry made connected to Kate in Spare. Harry claimed Kate made his wife, Meghan Markle, cry over bridesmaids’ dresses for their 2018 wedding. He also wrote Kate and Prince William encouraged Harry to wear a Nazi Halloween costume years earlier.

It has not been confirmed whether Harry or Meghan know Goldsmith’s intentions to discuss them in his book. However, The New York Post reports the couple may be “blindsided” by his writings.

Should Meghan Markle and Prince Harry worry about a book written by Kate Middleton’s uncle?

Gary Goldsmith is reportedly set to detail his life as a successful businessman within the pages of his book. However, he will reportedly support the Middletons against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in several chapters.

The New York Post reports, “Gary has been talking to the press a lot lately. His comments seem to have gone down well with some people, especially his criticism of Harry and Meghan.”

Goldsmith’s book will try to undo some of the negative commentary made by Harry and Meghan about Kate Middleton and Prince William. “It could be a good way of putting a Middleton voice out there. But, this could set the record straight over some of the things Harry wrote about in Spare,” the source says.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain silent after the alleged tell-all?

In Spare, Prince Harry wrote a no-holds-barred account of his life within the royal family. Within its pages, he focused on the fractured relationship between him and his brother, Prince William.

Harry discussed a reported physical altercation with Wiliam in his kitchen over Meghan Markle. Harry alleged men in the royal family married “someone who would fit the mold. As opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.”

The royal family did not comment on charges made by the couple in Spare or Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries. However, they did respond to statements the couple made during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Queen Elizabeth released a statement that read, “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously. And will be addressed by the family privately,” the Queen said. “Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

Subsequently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not given any more interviews regarding their private life. But it is uncertain whether or not they will release their own statements refusing claims made in Goldsmith’s book.