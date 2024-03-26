The way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found out about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis is a big 'sign' about the state of the ongoing rift with Prince William, according to a commentator.

A royal commentator says Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis announcement highlighted the state of Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship, or lack thereof. Ahead, a “sign” the ongoing rift between the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex runs “deep.” Hint: It’s all in how Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly learned of the Princess of Wales’ diagnosis.

William and Kate didn’t ‘trust’ Harry and Meghan enough to share news of the cancer diagnosis early

Discussing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hearing about Kate’s cancer diagnosis, Talk TV‘s royal editor Sarah Hewson explained why the pair weren’t told ahead of time.

“They [William and Kate] didn’t trust Harry and Meghan with that information because they didn’t know whether this could get out there somehow,” she said (via Express). “I think that gives us a sign of just how deep that rift is.”

“Harry will reflect on this,” Hewson continued. “He loves Kate. He’s talked about her in the past as the ‘sister he’s never had and always wanted.’ There was a real bond between them.”

“But he’s said some awful things on Netflix and in Spare,” she continued, referring to the 2022 Harry & Meghan docuseries and Harry’s 2023 memoir. “Some things that William is very angry about, very protective of his wife about. And I think some of those may have put some perspective for them.”

“A serious illness can change everything and bring families together, Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal historian, told Time. Even Harry said as much in a February 2024 interview after visiting his father, King Charles III, following his own cancer diagnosis.

“This may happen. Harry will return to see his father, and perhaps the brothers will see each other,” Fitzwilliams went on. “It could open the path to reconciliation in the weeks and months ahead. However, it is unlikely at the moment.”

Harry and Meghan found out about Kate’s cancer diagnosis from her video announcement

Similar to Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022, Harry and Meghan reportedly learned of Kate’s cancer diagnosis from the media. The pair heard the news, like the public, through a video of Kate broadcast on March 22, 2024, per The Times of London.

The Times also noted several sources had confirmed Kate’s diagnosis wasn’t shared with Harry and Meghan before the video aired.

“It speaks volumes that Harry and Meghan learnt [sic] of the diagnosis from the news,” Fitzwilliams said. “The brothers reportedly haven’t been in contact for months, and trust has completely broken down.”

In the hours after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a short statement.

It read: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.” They’re also understood to have reached out to William and Kate privately.

The Harry rift isn’t a concern of William and Kate’s now

The ongoing rift with Harry isn’t exactly a topic that comes up often between William and Kate. At least for right now.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are, per the royal editor, unlikely to make a move toward mending things with Harry soon because their main focus is family and limiting “any kind of stress.”

“I think for the Waleses, they want to minimise [sic] any kind of stress,” Hewson said. “They don’t want to think about anything else apart from being the five of them. They’re going to be spending quality time together over Easter with their children, and I don’t think they want any noises from elsewhere.”

William and Kate won’t take part in the royal family’s annual Easter church service. Instead, they’ll celebrate privately at Anmer Hall, their country home located on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

The couple, as well as their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, left Adelaide Cottage, their home in Windsor, England, via helicopter for Anmer Hall on March 23, 2024, one day after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis (via Entertainment Tonight).