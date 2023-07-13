Kate Middleton has been a fashion icon since she married into the royal family back in 2011. But some think the princess' fashion muse might actually be Ivanka Trump.

Kate Middleton has become one of the world’s most notable fashion icons without even trying. The Princess of Wales, who is married to Prince William — first in line for the throne behind King Charles — has been an official member of the royal family for 12 years, and over the last dozen years, her fashion choices have been idolized and analyzed.

Interestingly, Kate seems to occasionally take a page out of another woman’s book: Ivanka Trump. It turns out the princess and the former president’s daughter have been spotted wearing the same outfit on more than one occasion — and most often, Kate is the one copying Ivanka.

Kate Middleton watches Prince William at the 2023 charity polo match while wearing a dress Ivanka Trump wore in 2020 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Ivanka Trump tend to wear the same outfits

It looks like Kate and Ivanka have more in common than just being public figures; the two women also have quite a similar fashion sense. Kate wore a pale blue patterned dress to Prince William’s charity polo match in 2023, and the look was embraced by fashion experts — but it turns out Ivanka wore it first. The Beulah-brand dress retails for just over $700, and Ivanka wore it while visiting a bakery back in 2020 on her father’s re-election campaign trail; she even posted photos to Instagram. Three years later, Kate was wearing the same dress to the polo match; despite it being several years old, it doesn’t appear Kate has worn the dress before.

This also isn’t the first time Kate has been seen wearing an outfit that Ivanka previously wore. According to Express, Kate actually once again wore a dress to the 2022 charity polo match that Ivanka had previously worn: a white, $1,700 Emilia Wickstead dress. And prior to that, Kate wore a yellow dress in 2017 that Ivanka had previously worn by Jenny Packham. It’s certainly possible that the women just have similar fashion tastes, or perhaps their stylists get their trends from the same place. Still, it’s interesting that Kate has copied Ivanka’s outfits so many times.

Kate Middleton wearing a dress Ivanka Trump wore back in 2017 | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Are Kate Middleton and Ivanka Trump friends?

Kate Middleton is seen as one of the most famous women in the world — and to most, she’s well-liked. Ivanka has a bit more of a controversial reputation, at least in the United States, being former President Donald Trump’s daughter. It’s hard to say if Kate and Ivanka are friends, as there isn’t any real evidence pointing to that, but William and Kate did attend the same wedding as Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner; both couples visited Jordan back in early June to watch Crown Prince Hussein marry Rajwa Alseif.

During the wedding visit, William was spotted chatting with Ivanka, leading the public to believe the couples at least know each other, even if they’re not close friends. Ivanka and William first met four years ago, when she visited England alongside her father, Donald Trump. It’s unclear how much Kate and Ivanka interacted during the Trump family’s visit, though if they did chat, it’s possible they bonded over their similar tastes in fashion.