Kelsey Grammer wouild like to see Brian Cox return as Harry Moon in season 2 of the 'Frasier' reboot. He's also expressed interest in Shelley Long returning as Diane Chambers.

The Frasier reboot’s first season was successful enough for Paramount+ to invest in a second season. Now that season 2 has been secured, Kelsey Grammer is opening up about what he’d like to see happen. He’s also sharing the characters he’d like to see turn up in the reboot. While Daphne Moon, portrayed by Jane Leeves in Frasier, and Dr. Niles Crane, portrayed by David Hyde Pierce, have opted not to return, Grammer isn’t counting out adding more members of their family to the reboot. He recently revealed the Moon family member he’d love to see in season 2.

The ‘Frasier’ reboot needs more Moon family energy

While Jane Leeves has shown absolutely no interest in returning to the Frasier reboot, her side of the family is being represented by her son David Crane, who is actively involved in the series. David, the son of Daphne and Niles Crane was introduced in the Frasier finale. Now, in the Frasier reboot, David is a Harvard student. While David is a welcome addition to the series, Kelsey Grammer doesn’t seem to think that’s enough “Moon” energy in the show.

Brian Cox | Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, Grammer revealed that he’d like to see a Moon family member show up in season 2. He’s hoping to see Harry Moon, Daphne’s father, and David’s grandfather, pop up in Boston. The character appeared in just a few episodes of Frasier, but he was an interesting addition to the show, no matter how brief.

Brian Cox portrayed Harry Moon. Cox, a Scottish actor, has nearly 250 acting credits, but he’s best known for his recent role on Succession. Cox portrayed Logan Roy, the Roy family patriarch and the founder of Waystar Royco.

Kelsey Grammer has additional ideas for season 2

Harry Moon isn’t the only character that Grammer would like to see return to the series. Now that the series has been renewed for a second season, it’s a real possibility. Still, Grammer was discussing his ideas even before the renewal. Before Paramount+ announced the series would return for season 2, Grammer mused about what he would like to see happen. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he admitted he’d like to see Shelley Long reprise her role as Diane Chambers.

Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and Diana (Shelley Long) | Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank

Diane Chambers was Dr. Frasier Crane’s first love interest on Cheers. She reprised the role briefly in the original Frasier, but Grammer isn’t satisfied with how their storyline wrapped up. He told Clarkson that he’d like to see Long return. His goal is to give fans a satisfying end to the characters’ often-tumultous romance. She has not publicly commented on the invitation to reprise her role.