Kelsey Grammer landed the role of Dr. Frasier Crane in 1984. For the last 40 years, he has played the role of the high-class psychiatrist, off and on. Most recently, he reprised the role in 2023 in the Frasier reboot. While season 1 was a hit, a renewal for season 2 was not quick to come. The wait, however, is over. Fans will get to see a second season of the Frasier reboot.

Paramount+ has greenlit season 2 of the ‘Frasier’ reboot

Season 1 of the Frasier revival wrapped in December 2023. Then there was silence. Fans of the reboot worried that Dr. Frasier Crane would not be returning to the streaming service. Those concerns were not needed. On Feb. 22, Paramount+ revealed that a second season of the reboot had been greenlit.

The cast of the ‘Frasier’ reboot | Pamela Littky/Paramount+

Kelsey Grammer released a statement to Variety regarding the renewal. The famed actor told the publication, “I’m delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store.” In a previous chat with the publication, Grammer said he hoped for at least 100 reboot episodes.

Paramount+ has yet to announce when fans should expect to see season 2. Storyline information is being closely guarded, as well.

Kelsey Grammer was invested in season 2 before it was ever announced

While the renewal was just made public now, Kelsey Grammer was already planning ahead months ago. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January, Grammer said he was looking forward to a second season and already had ideas of who he’d like to see return to the series if it was renewed. He said his goal was to get Shelley Long to reprise her Cheers role.

During the chat, Grammer explained that the entire existence of Dr. Frasier Crane was connected to Long’s character, Diane Chambers. He said the former on-screen flames never got a proper or satisfying end. Bringing the character back for the reboot would facilitate that.

Long appeared on Cheers for several seasons. While her character was important to the development of Frasier Crane, it was still a shock to hear Grammer suggest he’d like to work with her again. In previous interviews, Grammer revealed that Long disliked working with him on Cheers. There were even rumors that Grammer’s role in the series was expanded just to irritate Long. She has yet to comment whether she would be interested in reprising the role.

‘Frasier’ should bring back Dr. Niles Crane

While Grammer might want to see Long back for season 2 of the Frasier reboot, fans certainly have a different opinion. While no one would inherently mind seeing Frasier reconnect with his long-ago love, there is more invested in the return of Dr. Niles Crane, Frasier’s brother. Niles played a significant role in the original Frasier, Still, David Hyde Pierce, the actor who portrayed Niles, opted not to return for the reboot.

David Hyde Pierce and Kelsey Grammer | Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Pierce was busy with other projects and felt like there was nothing more to do with the character. He has repeatedly spoken on the topic and even suggested that the reboot is better without him. Fans feel differently, but it seems unlikely he’ll pop up, even for a cameo, anytime soon. Jane Leeves, who portrayed Daphne Moon in the original series, has not commented on whether she’d return for a cameo. Daphne was Martin Crane’s physical therapist turned Niles’ love interest.