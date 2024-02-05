Kelsey Grammer recently explained why Cheers was never mentioned by name in the 'Frasier' reboot. It is a way of honoring the iconic bar.

Dr. Frasier Crane has returned to Boston, where it all began for the character in the Fraiser reboot. While the doctor has found his way back to his old stomping grounds, not everything is the same for him there. When fans tuned in to the reboot, they were shocked to see the bar made famous on Cheers was not shown. Kelsey Grammer revealed why. He said not bringing back the iconic Cheers was a way of paying homage to the establishment and the original series that created Grammer’s most iconic role.

The beloved Cheers won’t appear in ‘Frasier’ reboot

Dr. Frasier Crane was first introduced to fans in 1984 on Cheers. He was initially Diane Chambers’ love interest and was later jilted at the altar by her. Despite his heartache, he found a home at the bar where Diane worked and spent a lot of time hanging out with the bartenders and regulars. Cheers’ final episode wasn’t the end of Fraiser’s story. Grammer’s character left Boston and returned to Seattle, where he was raised. The spinoff dealt with his family dynamics instead of his overarching friend group in Boston. The newest adventure for the fictional psychiatrist explores both dynamics.

Frasier fans hoping to see Dr. Frasier Crane return to his beloved bar in Boston during the reboot were sorely disappointed. Not only did Frasier never return to the bar, but its name wasn’t even mentioned. It seemed like a strange choice. After all, the bar from Cheers was the birthplace of the beloved character in many ways. Still, the team behind the reboot had a good reason to exclude it.

Kelsey Grammer explained why the bar won’t be appearing

Grammer is resolute in his vision for the Frasier reboot. Fans went through an entire season without seeing Cheers, and they won’t be seeing it if the series gets a second season, either. That choice was purposeful, according to Grammer. The iconic actor told Variety that the decision not to show Cheers was made because they didn’t want to disrespect the iconic watering hole.

The actor insisted that not showing the bar or even mentioning it by name is a way of honoring it. Grammer told the publication that its exclusion is a way of paying tribute to the importance of that bar. He said he and the show’s creators wanted to be careful not to “desecrate” a national monument.

Paramount+ has not yet greenlit season 2 of the Frasier reboot. Still, Grammer is hopeful that more episodes will be made.