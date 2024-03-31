Kenny Loggins spoke of one Elvis Presley song in religious terms. He didn't mention that the King of Rock 'n' Roll was not the first singer to record the song.

Kenny Loggins’ favorite Elvis Presley song is 1 of the most famous

In a 2022 article, Grammy.com asked several artists from different genres to name their favorite tune by the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Donny Osmond chose “Polk Salad Annie” and Dan Smith from Bastille chose “Unchained Melody.” Loggins, on the other hand, picked a track that was far more famous.

“When ‘Hound Dog’ came out in 1956, I was eight years old,” he recalled. “I would come home from school and would sneak into my brother’s room to play his 45 over and over again. It’s one of the greatest songs of all time.”

How Kenny Loggins’ obsession with the song started

During a 2022 interview with The Washington Post, Loggins discussed his relationship with his brother at greater length. “So I was born in ’48, and by ’52, he started my musical education, and, you know, in the mid-’50s, we were singing together, he and I,” he recalled. “And then he would always turn me on to whatever he loved.

“I had a question the other day about Elvis, and for me, the original recording of ‘Hound Dog’ was my Holy Grail,” he said, ignoring the fact that Big Mama Thornton was the first artist to record “Hound Dog.” “I would come home early from school, be the only one in the house, and I’d sneak into his room and sneak out his records. You know, he had big books of 45s, and so I pulled ‘Hound Dog’ out of his collection and would play it over and over again.”

Why Elvis Presley’s ‘Hound Dog is — and isn’t — great

Loggins didn’t just say “Hound Dog” was his personal favorite Elvis song. He said it was one of the greatest songs of all time. It has certainly had that reputation! In 2004, Rolling Stone ranked Elvis’ “Hound Dog” No. 19 on their list of the best songs ever. Regardless of its quality, the track was instrumental in introducing rock ‘n’ roll to a wider audience, meaning that it changed the entire history of popular music. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Eagles, Nirvana, and Panic! at the Disco all owe something to “Hound Dog.”

However, it’s not one of Elvis’ most impressive tracks. Its best quality is its energy. Besides that, it’s not one of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s more sophisticated or beautiful songs. It doesn’t even have the emotional power of Thornton’s original. Elvis’ cover is just a lot of fun. While “Hound Dog” might make you want to move at one of those 1950s theme dances, it shouldn’t be taken too seriously. While the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s voice will never die, it will be interesting to see if future generations remain interested in “Hound Dog.” Regardless, it’ll keep showing up in ’50s period pieces to set the mood.

Elvis’ “Hound Dog” meant a lot to Loggins and it meant a lot to popular culture.