Taking a close look at the outfits Kevin Hart and his ‘Lift’ co-stars wore while conducting an interview for the film.

Kevin Hart arrived at SiriusXM in style on Jan. 9, keeping his fashion modest but classy when discussing his upcoming movie.

Hart sported a long-sleeved gray sweater during his interview. The sweater was complemented by a pair of darker colored spotted pants and white sneakers that completed his sophisticated look.

Hart shared stories from the Lift set with his co-stars. While it was his turn to speak, it was hard to ignore the high-class watch that flashed on his wrist, putting an exclamation mark at the end of his fashion statement.

The comic naturally brought the funnies to the station, cracking up his Lift co-stars which included Billy Magnussen, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Ursula Corbero.

Hart and his crew looked happy when promoting their upcoming heist film. Although the Netflix feature’s premise might seem a bit too familiar, Hart reassured that it was an inspired take on a very recycled sub-genre.

“We wanted to deliver, we wanted to give a heist movie to the world that had another take on the play of heists,” Hart told Today.

Lift is scheduled to hit Netflix on Jan. 12.

Hart’s heist co-star Mbatha-Raw didn’t let the comic completely steal the show when it came to fashion. The Loki star wore a sleek black blazer and skirt, bringing the best out of her outfit with dazzling high heels at SiriusXM.

Co-stars Magnussen and Corbero might’ve kept it the simplest. Magnussen donned a brown coat with matching colored shoes and blue jeans. Corbero went a darker brown during the interview, sporting a long-sleeved turtle neck sweater with leather pants and heels all the same color.