Kim Cattrall Once Axed This Inappropriate ‘Sex and the City’ Scene That Went Too Far

Sex and the City was full of raunchy scenes that the show’s cast Kim Cattrall and her co-stars had to indulge in. But there was one sequence in the hit HBO television series Cattrall felt her character Samantha would never do.

Kim Cattrall once had a scene rewritten because she thought it was too inappropriate for ‘Sex and the City’

Kim Cattrall | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Part of the appeal of Sex and the City was the show’s loose and groundbreaking sense of humor. The series would depict its main cast in many outrageous situations in their attempt to find love in New York. Cattrall was at the center of many of the show’s antics, even disrobing occasionally for her character’s love scenes. But there was one Sex and the City scene Cattrall felt was crossing a line.

Cattrall explained that the scene in question saw Samantha giving a 13-year-old advice on sex. The dialogue rubbed Cattrall the wrong way, and she couldn’t help voice her disapproval to the show’s writers.

“I had a 13-year-old niece and I thought, ‘Samantha wouldn’t do this.’ We went back and forth with a couple of rewrites,” Cattrall once told Out (via Female First).

The scene was switched to Cattrall’s Samantha simply explaining to the 13-year-old about the responsibilities of becoming an adult.

Kristin Davis’ traumatizing ‘Sex and the City’ scene was cut from the show

Cattrall wasn’t the only actor who had to have a scene cut on the show. Her co-star Kristen Davis had a somewhat similar experience. In an interview with Oprah, the Sex and the City actors went over their most embarrassing scenes on the show. The scene that came to Davis’ mind eventually had to be nixed.

“That was hard, and like, I’m okay with it, but you know what was tough? The white couch and the man who came. The stand-in man. Do you remember? Yes, and then they cut it out, that’s how embarrassing it was,” Davis said.

Davis went into a little more detail about the uncomfortable scene to help illustrate how embarrassing it was for her.

“It didn’t end up in our show, but there used to be a shot, like, a Mrs. Robinson-type shot, through a stand-in’s legs,” she added. “And I was in the distance as a small little figure. It was traumatizing.”

Kim Cattrall was shocked to see how much love scenes changed from her ‘Sex and the City’ days

Cattrall has starred in a few notable projects since her run in Sex and the City ended. One of her most recent roles was on Queer as Folk. The show was a drama series on Peacock based on the British television program of the same name. The show was the first time Cattrall encountered an ‘intimacy coach’ in her long career.

“I had my first nonbinary love scene. And for the first time in my career, I was introduced to someone who had the position on a set that I had no idea what they did — her heading was ‘intimacy coach.’ I thought, ‘Excuse me?!?’ I never had an intimacy coach. It was fantastic,” Cattrall said in a 2022 interview with Variety.

It was a world of difference from Cattrall’s Sex and the City experience.

“On Sex and the City, the most I ever got was for Pat Field to make this — she called it a ‘K.C. Cup’ that would cover, like a jockstrap, both actors if the scene required it,” she said.

Cattrall asserted that the inclusion of an intimacy coach offered her a level of protection that she never had during her love scenes.

“Instead of someone from the wardrobe department holding a housecoat for you when they said cut or putting a towel over you, they had this person there who’d say: ‘OK, stop! We need this protected there.’ It was like a fairy godmother,” she said.