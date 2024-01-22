Kim Kardashian tried to blend in during a casual night out, but managed to give photographers a sneak peek at what was under her luxe topper.

Kim Kardashian hid her face from the paparazzi while out and about in Thousand Oaks, California. But that didn’t mean she kept her body covered as well. She opened her jacket when she saw the paparazzi and gave them an eyeful of the casual outfit that was underneath as she attended a sports event for one of her children.

The SKIMS founder was seen going into the Sports Academy. That is where her children, North and Saint West, play on basketball teams. Her casual gear was perfect for blending into the crowd, but Kardashian did something else when cameras started snapping. She gave photographers their money shot by dropping her jacket off her shoulders.

Kim Kardashian | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kardashian wore dark-colored leggings and a white, cropped tank top. These were paired with a chunky jacket, which she dropped off her shoulders, and a Balenciaga baseball hat.

Kim Kardashian | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim Kardashian | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star regularly attends her children’s basketball games. This is likely why the paparazzi knew she would be in attendance there on Jan. 19, 2024.

Kim Kardashian | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kardashian’s casual look was typical of a sports mom attending her children’s event. But she added some celebrity sparkle to her dark-colored outfit via a glittering, tiered silver handbag.

Kim Kardashian | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Walking into the Sports Academy, Kardashian didn’t make eye contact with photographers. However, she gave them a good look at her outfit as she entered the building with her daughter Chicago.

In 2023, Kim Kardashian told CR Fashion Book that she nurtures each of her children’s passions. This is why she makes it a point to regularly attend their sports games.

With two boys and two girls in her brood (North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm), the reality star loves that every one of the kids she shares with Kanye West is unique in their own way.

“Motherhood is the most challenging and rewarding experience of life,” Kardashian said. “The days are so long, but the years are so short.”

She continued, “Even when it seems overwhelming, I know that my babies will grow up and I will wish for the days of tantrums and the cute little PJs and bath time and book time. So, I cherish it all!”

Kim Kardashian and daughters Chicago and North West visit a New Jersey mall in 2022 | Robert Kamau/GC Images

Kardashian respects her children’s individual passions. “Each one of my babies is so different, and I love that and try to nurture that.”

“Lately, I have been traveling with my children separately to take them on some one-on-one time exploring different cultures and worlds. And at the same time, doing things that they are passionate about,” she continued.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West at a LA Lakers basketball game in late 2023 | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

“For example, Saint loves soccer, so I’ve enjoyed traveling the world to see games and really bonding with him through the sport. I want all my kids to be one hundred percent who they are.”

